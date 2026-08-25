DP World: AI Is Reshaping Data Center Infrastructure, and the Supply Chains Behind It

DP World's Ya-Han Brownlee-Chen joined infrastructure leaders at Infraday Pacific Northwest in Seattle to discuss the power, supply chain, and execution challenges shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / DP World's Ya-Han Brownlee-Chen (far left) joined infrastructure leaders at Infraday Pacific Northwest in Seattle to discuss the power, supply chain, and execution challenges shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is changing more than computing. It is reshaping the physical infrastructure - and the global supply chains - required to support it.

That was a central theme at the 5th edition of Infraday Pacific Northwest, held recently in Seattle. The full-day event brought together infrastructure leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the Pacific Northwest to discuss issues spanning power and grid investment, data centers and AI infrastructure, ports and supply chains, water resilience, clean energy, and other priorities shaping the region's future.

Ya-Han Brownlee-Chen, Vice President of Data Center Strategy at DP World in the Americas, joined leaders from across the infrastructure ecosystem for the panel "AI Infrastructure, Data Centers & The Northwest Power Challenge."

Brownlee-Chen brought a unique perspective to the conversation. Before joining DP World, she spent 12 years helping build data center infrastructure globally for Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. Today, she leads DP World's commercial strategy and global logistics solutions supporting hyperscale and AI data center infrastructure deployments.

Her message to attendees: the AI boom is forcing the industry to rethink not only how data centers are designed and powered, but how the infrastructure behind them is sourced, moved, and delivered.

AI Has Changed the Data Center Playbook

Only a few years ago, Brownlee-Chen said, the industry believed the existing pipeline of data center projects could support forecast demand for the next decade.

Then AI changed the equation.

AI infrastructure is creating a different set of requirements than traditional cloud computing, accelerating demand for power, cooling systems, specialized equipment, and computing hardware while intensifying pressure to bring new capacity online faster.

"What gets you here will not get you there," Brownlee-Chen told attendees, describing the shift as a wake-up call for the industry to reconsider existing development playbooks.

Power availability has become one of the most consequential constraints. But solving one constraint does not necessarily solve the broader challenge.

"Scarcity creates innovation," Brownlee-Chen said, pointing to modular data center solutions as one example of how the industry is responding to limited power availability and long equipment lead times. "But when you remove one thing off the critical path, then another pops up."

That dynamic is making flexibility across the supply chain increasingly important.

When Speed-to-Market Depends on Supply Chain

As developers race to get new computing capacity online, speed-to-market has become a defining priority.

Yet data center development can still involve a familiar contradiction: "hurry up and wait."

Critical equipment can face long or unpredictable lead times. A chip or another component may be the project's biggest constraint today, only for something entirely different to move onto the critical path tomorrow. Meanwhile, equipment procured and positioned months in advance can become obsolete before installation as engineering requirements change.

That volatility means logistics can no longer be treated simply as the final step after equipment has been purchased.

"Supply chain and logistics are serving a more critical role than ever before to synchronize all the onsite delivery activities and minimize the mismatch," Brownlee-Chen said.

DP World works with customers to review integrated master schedules alongside OEM vendors, owner-furnished contractor-installed equipment providers, end users and other project stakeholders to help coordinate just-in-time delivery to data center sites.

The goal is to connect procurement and logistics decisions more closely with what is happening in engineering and construction - helping equipment arrive when project teams need it while maintaining the flexibility to respond when schedules, designs, or priorities change.

Bringing Logistics Into the Engineering Conversation

For Brownlee-Chen, one of the biggest shifts is not simply what logistics providers do, but when they become involved.

Rather than waiting for an engineering solution to be finalized and then determining how to move the required equipment, she sees value in bringing supply chain expertise into the conversation much earlier.

"I usually sit side-by-side with the engineering team," Brownlee-Chen explained, helping map potential supply chain solutions against different energy and infrastructure scenarios so logistics can remain an enabler when engineering requirements change.

That approach reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of AI infrastructure.

A change in power strategy can affect equipment requirements. A new equipment specification can affect sourcing. Sourcing changes can affect transportation, warehousing, and delivery schedules. And all those decisions ultimately must align with activity at the construction site.

For DP World, managing those dependencies means looking beyond individual shipments toward the entire infrastructure program - connecting global transportation, warehousing, staging, sequencing, and final-mile delivery with the project's broader development schedule.

The Pacific Northwest's Next AI Advantage

Those challenges have particular significance in the Pacific Northwest, where energy resources, connectivity, available development sites, and a deep technology ecosystem have helped make the region an important destination for hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure.

For Brownlee-Chen, who has called Seattle home for more than 25 years, one of the region's greatest advantages is also one of its most human: talent.

She pointed to Seattle's reputation as a "Cloud City" - joking that the name isn't simply a reference to the region's famously cloudy skies - and the technology expertise and culture of forward-thinking innovation that has developed there.

Looking toward 2030, Brownlee-Chen said continuing to attract, develop, and retain top talent will be essential if the Pacific Northwest wants to remain at the forefront of AI infrastructure.

"Our people are our greatest competitive advantage, and they will determine our future success," she said.

As AI enters its next phase of growth, maintaining that advantage will require collaboration across technology companies, utilities, infrastructure developers, public agencies, engineering teams, and supply chain partners.

The opportunity is not simply to build more data centers. It is to develop a more flexible infrastructure ecosystem capable of adapting as technology, energy requirements, and supply chains continue to evolve.

For DP World, logistics is increasingly part of making that ecosystem work - connecting global supply chains with the physical infrastructure powering the AI economy.

Learn more about DP World's data center logistics solutions

Read DP World's latest industry report on how supply chain executives are scaling AI infrastructure

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/ai-is-reshaping-data-center-infrastructure-and-the-supply-chains-behind-it-1211796