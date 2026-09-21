DP World Expands Its English Academy for Students in San Antonio, Chile

Second year program builds on strong first-year results, providing free English education and new learning opportunities for local youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / DP World has launched the second edition of its English Academy in San Antonio, providing 28 local high school students with a fully funded English-language program designed to strengthen communication skills and support their future education and career opportunities.

The 2026 program builds on the success of the Academy's inaugural in 2025, when 48 students enrolled and 44 completed the course. Final assessments of the 2025 edition showed improvement among all participants, particularly in vocabulary and their ability to hold conversations in English.

During the 2025 program, students completed 72 hours of instruction between July and December, attending three-hour classes every Saturday. Classes were conducted entirely in English, with a focus on speaking and activities designed to encourage conversation and build confidence. A final assessment found outstanding performance among the majority of participants, while student feedback showed high satisfaction with the program and its conversational approach.

"The English Academy really strengthened my confidence when speaking English and helped me become even clearer about my future and my interest in the language. I also became more confident speaking English with other people. Overall, it was a very good experience, which is why I decided to return," said Sofía Barahona, a DP World English Academy student.

Expanding Access to English Education

Fully funded by DP World, the English Academy removes the cost of participation for students while providing an immersive learning environment focused on spoken English. The program responds to a broader skills need in Chile, which ranks 54th globally in the latest EF English Proficiency Index, which highlights the urgent need for oral communication to unlock international employment opportunities.

Yesenia Bustos, Sustainability Specialist at DP World in San Antonio, further explained: "This program allows us to support young students in our community by helping them improve their English proficiency, a skill that can undoubtedly open up greater personal and professional development opportunities in the future. In addition, it is an innovative initiative led by our team that provides a completely free benefit to participants."

Ivania Madariaga, a DP World English Academy student, said: "The English Academy has strengthened my confidence in speaking English and having conversations with other people. It has also helped me a lot academically because English is now easier for me. It has also helped with my future plans because I will be able to communicate with people who do not speak Spanish."

Building Opportunities for Young People in San Antonio

The English Academy is part of DP World's wider support for education and youth development in San Antonio. Since 2016, more than 300 students have benefitted from its Pre-University Program, which helps them prepare for Chile's Higher Education Admissions Test (PAES). The company also recognizes the accomplishments of employees' children, celebrating those who demonstrate academic excellence across primary and secondary education.

In 2026, DP World in San Antonio also became the first port terminal in Chile to receive the Explora Logística Seal, recognizing its work to connect students from technical and vocational high schools with the logistics industry through structured educational visits.

Together, these initiatives support DP World's "Our World, Our Future" sustainability strategy and its focus on expanding education and development opportunities in the communities where it operates.



Students take part in a DP World English Academy session in San Antonio, developing their English language skills.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-expands-its-english-academy-for-students-in-san-antonio-chile-1224624