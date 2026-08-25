

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced the launch of the new Mac mini, powered by the all-new M6 and powerful M5 Pro chips, bringing a major improvement in performance while maintaining its compact desktop design.



The M6 model delivers up to 4x faster AI performance, 2x faster storage and graphics, and 40% faster CPU performance. It features a 12-core CPU, two more cores than the previous generation, along with a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine that provides up to 2x faster performance for AI-related tasks.



The Mac mini with the M5 Pro is designed for demanding professional workloads such as video production, 3D design, visual effects, and game development. It offers up to an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU with improved graphics capabilities and third-generation ray tracing. The M5 Pro also includes Neural Accelerators in every GPU core, providing faster AI performance for tasks such as photo and video upscaling and running large AI models.



Both Mac mini models come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and upgraded 2.5Gb Ethernet, with an optional 10Gb Ethernet connection. The new Mac mini also works with the upcoming macOS 27, which brings a more capable Siri AI, new Apple Intelligence features, and other improvements designed to make the Mac faster and more reliable.



The new Mac mini is available for pre-order starting August 25, with availability beginning September 22. The Mac mini with M6 starts at $899 in the U.S., or $799 for education, while the Mac mini with M5 Pro starts at $1,699, or $1,599 for education.



AAPL was trading at $312.51, up 0.73 percent on the Nasdaq.



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