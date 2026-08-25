

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Recording Industry Association, or ARIA, has announced that music recordings developed using generative artificial intelligence have been banned from Australia's music charts.



On Tuesday, ARIA confirmed how the global principles on recordings developed using AI set out by IFPI will apply to the ARIA Charts.



Wholly AI-generated tracks will not be eligible for the ARIA Charts. However, recordings that use generative AI in a supporting role remain eligible.



The ARIA Charts Code of Practice has been updated, and changes will take effect from the ARIA Chart dated August 31, which is scheduled to publish on Friday.



Under the updated Code, a recording developed using generative AI is eligible only where it is substantially human made, and raises no stream or chart manipulation concerns.



To distinguish AI-generated recordings from AI-assisted ones, ARIA will apply the definitions in the labelling standard announced by the global music community last month.



Where ARIA determines a recording is ineligible, it may decline to accept it for survey, exclude or remove it from the Charts prospectively or retrospectively, adjust Chart positions, withdraw accreditations, and revoke or request the return of any ARIA No. 1 Award, the Association said in a press release.



ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said, 'These changes reflect our intent to remain dynamic and promote the human nature of artistry in what is - to say the least - a rapidly developing space. Artists already use AI tools in their work, the Charts can and should evolve to keep room for that, but music generated wholesale by services built on artists' recordings is a different matter.'



In January, a song that streamed millions of times in Sweden, and topped the Spotify playlist, was banned from the country's music charts because it was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News