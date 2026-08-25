GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: Responsible Governance & Operations | Responsible AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Responsible AI

We advance AI responsibly, with entrepreneurs and employees at the center.

As AI technologies continue to evolve, GoDaddy adopts these tools thoughtfully to empower our customers and employees to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We are committed to using AI responsibly to help our customers succeed while creating meaningful value for their businesses. At the same time, we continue to invest in innovation, developing customer-centric solutions and tools that address real challenges and allow GoDaddy to lead with impact and purpose. As the landscape evolves, we regularly evaluate and mature our approaches to help ensure our use of AI remains effective, appropriate, and aligned with our values.

To support responsible AI use at scale, GoDaddy established clear ownership and accountability for AI governance, with oversight across the company. The Board receives regular updates on AI-related topics from management as well as the Audit and Risk Committee, which maintains oversight of AI risks as they relate to the company's financial and business performance. GoDaddy's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) oversees AI governance, working closely with cross-functional partners to support alignment as our technology and company evolves. In addition, our AI Governance Working Group plays a key role in this approach by providing guardrails and oversight to support responsible and ethical AI use.

Integrating AI

At GoDaddy, responsible AI means leveraging all forms of AI in a safe, trustworthy, and ethical manner. As these technologies become more prevalent, we work to manage potential risks and embed our responsible AI principles into new and existing business processes while advancing opportunities for our operations and customers.

We have measures in place to guide the design, development, and deployment of AI in alignment with our core values. Our approach includes identifying potentially inaccurate, misleading, biased, or sensitive information, and applying appropriate controls, including human review where necessary. We regularly review and update our practices to align with our Code.

AI is central to our culture of innovation, and we carefully evaluate partnerships and technologies before adoption. Our Legal and Privacy teams assess ethical considerations, data privacy, regulatory compliance, potential risks, and performance reliability to support responsible and ethical AI use. Read more about our responsible AI practices here.

AI for GoDaddy's Employees

At GoDaddy, we foster a culture of innovation, creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning. AI is embedded in everyday work across the company and helps our employees work more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and tackle complex challenges with confidence to support our business and our customers.

To support this work, we use GoCaaS, our internal AI platform designed to enhance productivity while protecting our sensitive and confidential data. GoCaaS provides secure access to approved AI models and workflow-specific companions.

Through AI-focused training and shared learning, we help grow employee AI fluency and reinforce a culture of responsible innovation. Visit the Learning and Development section of this report for more on how we are expanding employee capabilities through AI training.

GoDaddy also brings employees together through AI-focused events that encourage collaboration, experimentation, and learning across the company, including:

AI Showcase: A monthly forum where teams share live demos and practical examples of how AI is improving efficiency at GoDaddy. The showcase helps employees explore approved AI tools, understand our AI strategy, and connect across teams.

GenAI Hackathon: A company-wide event that brings teams together to experiment, collaborate, and turn AI ideas into scalable solutions using GoDaddy-approved AI tools, accelerating AI adoption across the business.

AI for GoDaddy's Customers

By integrating AI into our products, services, and customer care, GoDaddy helps meet customer needs faster and more effectively, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

While AI helps streamline many processes, GoDaddy Guides remain available to provide proactive, informed, and personalized guidance when needed. This combination of AI and human expertise helps ensure customers have the tools and support they need to succeed.

Refer to the Customer Experience section of this report for more information on the tools and resources we make available to serve our customers, including those on AI.

GoDaddy Airo: To help small business owners save time as they start and grow their online presence, GoDaddy includes Airo as an added experience for customers who register a domain. Airo helps customers turn ideas into action by quickly building websites, email, and marketing assets with AI-powered tools. In 2025, GoDaddy introduced Airo.ai, an agentic AI experience that supports entrepreneurs through simple, guided conversations. By understanding customer goals, Airo.ai works across GoDaddy solutions and tools to help move customers from intent to outcomes, from registering a domain and building a website to creating logos and foundational business content.

Agent Name Service: As AI agents shift from prototype to real-world deployment, the gap between accelerating experimentation and mature oversight is widening, creating new risks in autonomy, safety, system integration, and trust. Agent Name Service (ANS), a global, open standard for the agentic internet, addresses these risks by employing the same core infrastructure that powers today's internet: domain name system (DNS). With ANS, an agent is registered within DNS as a subdomain and is assigned verifiable credentials that define what the agent is authorized to do. Registered agents can then be discovered, verified, and governed across the open web. In addition to driving adoption of ANS as the global, open standard for the agentic internet, GoDaddy is leading the way with GoDaddy ANS, the first public implementation of the ANS open standard where anyone can publish and verify agents in minutes. Learn more here.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day, and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-responsible-govern-1211824