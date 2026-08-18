GoDaddy's Airo for WordPress Simplifies WordPress, Giving Business Owners a Smarter Way To Build and Grow Online

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Below is a recap of an article published by TechRadar Pro

GoDaddy is expanding Airo, its suite of AI-powered tools for small businesses, to WordPress, giving customers a simpler way to create and manage their online presence while maintaining the flexibility of the WordPress platform.

Airo for WordPress helps customers get a website up and running quickly, using AI to support tasks that can otherwise require significant time or technical expertise. Beyond initial setup, customers can use AI assistance to make updates, manage website functionality and continue improving their site as their business evolves.

The experience brings AI into the WordPress environment, allowing customers to work within the platform while retaining access to its broad ecosystem of plugins and tools. This gives customers more flexibility in how they build and manage their websites, whether they prefer AI assistance for certain tasks or want to make changes themselves.

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, the goal is to make it easier to take advantage of WordPress without having to navigate every technical aspect on their own. Airo for WordPress can help reduce the time and effort involved in getting a site launched and keeping it up to date, allowing business owners to focus more on their customers and growth.

With Airo for WordPress, GoDaddy is helping customers combine the efficiency of AI with the capabilities of WordPress, creating a more approachable experience for building, managing and growing a professional online presence.

Click to read the full TechRadar Pro article.

To learn more about GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddys-airo-for-wordpress-simplifies-wordpress-giving-business-owners-a-smarte-1208792