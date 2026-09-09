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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 15:16
80,18 Euro
+0,30 % +0,24
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USA 500
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GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,0279,7615:48
79,0279,7615:47
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
80 Leser
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Heather Gay: Doing It All to Having It All | GoDaddy School of Hustle With Angie K

By GoDaddy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Angie K. is joined by her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" castmate and longtime friend, Heather Gay, co-owner of Beauty Lab + Laser, to talk through her journey from stay-at-home mom to successful business owner. Heather shares what it was really like in the early days of building her med spa, from wearing every hat imaginable to learning how to lead a growing team, and why mentorship played a critical role in her success. She also discusses what mentorship looks like today, when busy schedules often make traditional coffee chats a thing of the past. Plus, hear insights from GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab and a founder spotlight with fellow beauty entrepreneur Naomi Lewis of Luminati Labs, who shares her own lessons from building thriving businesses.

Follow @GoDaddyNews on Instagram for exclusive podcast content.

About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy's School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas examines the "reality" facing today's entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.


Part 1: https://news.godaddy/YouTube/Heather1

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heather-gay-doing-it-all-to-having-it-all-part-1-%7c-godaddy-sch-1218603

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.