Heather Gay: Doing It All to Having It All | GoDaddy School of Hustle With Angie K

By GoDaddy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Angie K. is joined by her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" castmate and longtime friend, Heather Gay, co-owner of Beauty Lab + Laser, to talk through her journey from stay-at-home mom to successful business owner. Heather shares what it was really like in the early days of building her med spa, from wearing every hat imaginable to learning how to lead a growing team, and why mentorship played a critical role in her success. She also discusses what mentorship looks like today, when busy schedules often make traditional coffee chats a thing of the past. Plus, hear insights from GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab and a founder spotlight with fellow beauty entrepreneur Naomi Lewis of Luminati Labs, who shares her own lessons from building thriving businesses.

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About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy's School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas examines the "reality" facing today's entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.



Part 1: https://news.godaddy/YouTube/Heather1

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heather-gay-doing-it-all-to-having-it-all-part-1-%7c-godaddy-sch-1218603