GoDaddy: Software Development in the Age of AI: Meet Akhil Manikanta Kanapala

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What first inspired you to pursue a career in Software Development, and how did your path lead you to GoDaddy?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Since childhood, I've been fascinated by computers. During summer breaks, I would spend hours glued to the computer, playing games and exploring everything I could. Over time, my curiosity shifted from simply using computers to wondering how these small machines could do so many different things.

That curiosity had a big influence on me early on. Even as a child, I knew I wanted to become an Engineer and work closely with computers. Programming felt like the natural next step because it gave me a way to understand how software works and eventually build things of my own. That interest led me to pursue Computer Science during my bachelor's degree. Over time, Software Development became the perfect career path for me. It allowed me to turn my childhood curiosity into real-world problem solving and building.

My path to GoDaddy happened a little unexpectedly, but in the best way. I was exploring my next career move and came across a role at GoDaddy that matched my experience and interests. What made it even more meaningful is that I had already been a GoDaddy customer, and my first domain purchases were through GoDaddy.

Joining the company felt like a full-circle moment: going from using GoDaddy as a customer to contributing to the technology behind it.

Which emerging technologies or patterns do you think will matter most in the next 2 years?

AI is definitely going to continue shaping how we build software and how teams work. I think one of the biggest skills going forward will be AI fluency and knowing how to use AI tools effectively, ask the right questions, provide the right context, manage tokens and prompts, and validate the output with strong engineering judgment.

Prompt engineering is part of that, but I think it goes beyond just writing prompts. It is about understanding how to work with AI as a collaborator. The better we get at giving clear context and breaking down problems, the more value we can get from these tools.

I also think the idea of forward-deployed engineering will become more important. Engineers will need to work closer to real business and customer problems, understand the full picture, and use AI to move faster across different parts of the stack. In the past, roles like Frontend, Backend, DevOps, QA, and Platform Engineering were often more clearly separated. Those areas will still matter, but AI is already extending the boundaries of each role. A Frontend Engineer can understand backend patterns faster, a Backend Engineer can contribute more confidently to infrastructure, and teams can prototype, test, and ship ideas more quickly.

To me, the most important pattern is embracing AI as much as possible while still keeping strong fundamentals. AI can help us move faster, but good architecture, security, reliability, and problem-solving skills will continue to be critical. The Engineers and teams who learn how to combine AI with strong fundamentals will have the biggest impact over the next couple of years.

How do you create space for experimentation, and how has GoDaddy supported your personal growth and learning initiatives?

GoDaddy has supported my growth by creating space for experimentation in a very practical way. On our team, we regularly have Blue Sky days, where we get dedicated time to step away from planned sprint work and explore ideas that could improve our systems, tools, or ways of working.

This kind of space is especially important right now because AI and related technologies are evolving so quickly. We are all in a learning phase when it comes to applying AI effectively, and new tools, patterns, and best practices are emerging frequently. Blue Sky days give us the opportunity to experiment with those trends, evaluate what is actually useful, and think about how they can be applied to our own systems.

Because this time is intentionally planned, it also helps us balance experimentation with deadlines and priorities. We can stay focused on delivery while still making room for curiosity, learning, and continuous improvement.

GoDaddy also supports growth by recognizing the importance of balance and wellness. Every quarter, we have a Wellness Day where we can step away from work and prioritize our well-being. I think that matters because sustainable growth is not just about constantly learning new technologies; it is also about having the time and space to recharge. When people are given that balance, they can come back with more energy, creativity, and focus.

For me, both Blue Sky days and Wellness Days reflect a culture that encourages continuous improvement in a healthy way. We are supported in learning, experimenting, and staying current with emerging technologies, while also being reminded to take care of ourselves along the way.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy keeping a good mix of sports, travel, entertainment, and learning. I play cricket and badminton whenever I get the chance, and I enjoy going on long drives. It's one of my favorite ways to relax and clear my mind.

I'm also a huge Potterhead, so rewatching Harry Potter is always on my list. Apart from that, I enjoy watching sci-fi series and reading research papers to stay connected with new ideas, especially around technology and emerging trends.

Travel is another big part of my life. I enjoy visiting new places, experiencing different cultures, and learning about local traditions. For me, traveling is a great way to gain perspective and appreciate how people live, think, and celebrate in different parts of the world.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/software-development-in-the-age-of-ai-meet-akhil-manikanta-kanap-1216934