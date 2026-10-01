GoDaddy: Building a Career One Question at a Time: Meet Sakshi Jethani

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What first inspired you to pursue a career in Software Development, and how did your path lead you to GoDaddy?

I didn't grow up with a perfectly mapped-out plan to become a Software Engineer. Coming from Jaipur, India and pursuing my Bachelor of Technology there, my journey into technology was driven more by curiosity than certainty. What drew me to Software Development was the idea that you could start with a problem, break it down, and build something that could actually make someone's life a little easier.

Like many students starting out, there were moments when I questioned whether I knew enough or was ready for the opportunities I wanted. Over time, I learned that a career in technology isn't about knowing everything from day one. It's about being willing to learn, staying curious, asking questions, and getting comfortable with not always having the answer immediately. That mindset shaped my journey and eventually led me to GoDaddy, where I've had the opportunity to keep learning while working on real-world problems and growing alongside talented people.

Looking back, one thing I would tell anyone beginning their own journey is: you don't need to have your entire career figured out before you start. Take the next opportunity to learn, keep building your skills, and allow your path to evolve along the way. Sometimes, where you end up can be much bigger than what you initially imagined.

What's one thing you wish more engineers understood about long-term collaboration?

One thing I wish more engineers understood is that long-term collaboration is less about always agreeing and more about building trust. When you work with the same people over time, there will naturally be different opinions on how a problem should be solved, and that's often a good thing.

I've learned that being a strong engineer isn't just about writing good code or finding the technically best solution. It's also about listening to different perspectives, communicating the reasoning behind your decisions, being open to changing your mind, and making it easier for the people around you to contribute.

Code will change, technologies will evolve, and projects will eventually move on, but the way you work with people stays with them. Being someone others can ask questions, disagree with, learn from, and rely on is just as important as being technically strong. That's what turns a group of good engineers into a team that can build great things together over the long term.

How do you create space for experimentation within the constraints of deadlines and priorities?

I don't think experimentation always needs a separate block of time on the calendar. Some of the best experiments begin with a simple question: "What if we tried this differently?"

When you're working with deadlines and competing priorities, there will rarely be a perfect time to explore every interesting idea. So, I've learned to make experimentation part of the way I work rather than something I wait to have time for. It could be testing a small idea before committing to it, trying a different approach on a problem, or spending a little time understanding why something has always been done a certain way.

Of course, not every experiment works-and that's part of it. The value isn't always in finding a better solution; sometimes it's in learning quickly that an idea isn't the right one. If you can learn something without putting the larger goal at risk, I think that's time well spent.

For me, the balance is simple: respect the deadline, but don't let the deadline take away your curiosity.

Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

I'd recommend Atomic Habits by James Clear for building sustainable habits and developing a mindset of continuous improvement. I've also found mentors-both formal and informal-incredibly valuable. Learning from people who offer honest feedback, share their experiences, and challenge your perspective can accelerate personal growth.

Ultimately, staying curious, reflecting regularly, and being open to feedback are some of the best development tools available.

What's the most valuable feedback you've ever received?

One of the most valuable pieces of feedback I've received was: "Don't measure your contribution by how busy you are; measure it by the difference you make."

Early in my career, I often associated doing more with doing better taking on more tasks, spending more time on a problem, and trying to solve everything that came my way. Over time, I learned that being busy and being effective aren't always the same thing.

That feedback taught me to pause and ask better questions: What problem are we actually trying to solve? Does this need to be complicated? Where can my time make the biggest difference? Sometimes the most valuable contribution isn't writing more code or doing more work-it's simplifying something, preventing a problem, helping someone else move forward, or recognizing that something doesn't need to be built at all.

It changed my definition of a good day at work. I no longer think only about how much I got done, but whether what I did actually mattered.

What's your personal mantra?

You don't have to have it all figured out. You just have to be willing to begin.

I've learned that we often wait for the right moment-to feel confident enough, prepared enough, or certain enough. But some of the most meaningful things in my life started when I wasn't completely ready.

I simply took the first step, learned along the way, and trusted that I would figure out the next one when I got there.

So that's something I try to remind myself of, especially when something feels unfamiliar or intimidating: start before you feel ready, stay curious when you don't know, and don't let the fear of getting it wrong stop you from finding out how far you can go. Because when I look back, the moments that changed me the most weren't the ones where I had all the answers. They were the ones where I chose to begin anyway.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/building-a-career-one-question-at-a-time-meet-sakshi-jethani-1230084