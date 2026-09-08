GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: Environmental Impact | Energy

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Minimizing our energy impact is a key driver in our commitment to sustainability.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Technology and data centers are at the heart of what we do, and we recognize their energy-intensive nature. Our Data Center Teams focus on improving energy efficiency and seeking renewable energy sources to cover our consumption, where available. This approach helps to optimize performance and reduce costs, while also helping us serve our customers and limit our environmental impact.

Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency

We focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency as the primary levers for reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Energy efficiency measures help reduce demand at the outset, while renewable energy lowers emissions associated with the energy we consume. Together, these efforts support our environmental objectives and drive operational value through improved performance and cost efficiency. Since 2019, we have driven a greater than 50% reduction in energy consumption.

Since 2019, our managed data centers in Europe and, as of 2023, our managed data center in the U.S., have operated on 100% renewable electricity. We're also working to increase renewable electricity coverage within third-party co-location data center facilities, where available.

Across our managed data center facilities, we take a continuous improvement approach, deploying technologies and operational practices that improve performance, optimize costs, and reduce energy use. Key initiatives include:

Workload Densification: Increasing workload density to reduce servers and racks, consolidate footprints, and leverage scale efficiencies.

Server Virtualization: Virtualizing Managed WordPress on our global platforms reduces our infrastructure footprint and accelerates server consolidation and retirements.

Server Optimization: Tuning server performance to balance operational needs with energy savings, where possible. Identifying and retiring inefficient servers before end of life and replacing them with more energy-efficient models.

Airflow & Cooling Optimization: Improving airflow management and cooling strategies to reduce energy demand while maintaining reliable performance.

Alternative Fuel Sources: Prioritizing well-researched and tested solutions aligned with our operations, such as the use of hydrogenated vegetable oil for backup generation, where available.

AI Energy Usage

As AI capabilities expand across our business, we recognize that generative AI models and supporting infrastructure are energy intensive. GoDaddy does not currently deploy AI workloads in company-managed data centers. Instead, these workloads are currently supported through third-party partners.

We work closely with these partners to manage and optimize AI workloads. As with our own operations, our focus is on supporting efficient performance, recognizing that execution depends on partner infrastructure and practices.

We continue to collaborate with partners to obtain more granular data to better understand the full extent of the energy usage associated with AI workloads, and we continue refining our GHG calculation methodologies in the interim, where relevant.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day, and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-environmental-impa-1218071