Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / We operate with the future in mind.

GoDaddy recognizes its responsibility to protect the environment for future generations. Across our operations, we focus on efficiency, productivity, and sustainable practices, measuring our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually to track progress. We concentrate our efforts where our footprint is greatest, including data centers and corporate real estate.

Our climate scenario analysis identified and assessed climate-related risks and opportunities across our operations and supply chain over multiple time horizons. These insights inform our sustainability strategy, risk management, and disclosures, as outlined in the Sustainability Governance and Frameworks & Metrics sections of this report.

Our Environmental Policy provides a clear framework for managing environmental impacts related to climate change, resource use, biodiversity, and supplier expectations. The policy guides how we operate responsibly, reduce environmental impact, and support the long-term resilience of our business.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Through our GHG inventory process, we monitor emissions across our operations and supply chains. The results help us evaluate our environmental impact and opportunities to drive value.

In early 2024, we set a new target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) emissions by 90% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. Year over year, Scope 2 (market-based) emissions decreased, reflecting our continued focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy. Scope 1 emissions increased compared to 2024 due to one-off site-level factors. As a result, as of December 31, 2025, we maintained an approximately 88% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) emissions relative to our 2019 baseline.

GoDaddy follows the GHG Protocol (operational control approach) and our established Inventory Management Plan to complete our annual emissions calculations. We continuously improve our calculation methodologies as our operations evolve and reporting standards advance, supporting alignment with the GHG Protocol and industry best practices. Until we achieve our reduction target, we intend to measure our interim progress annually by comparing our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (market-based) emissions at the end of the relevant reporting year to the same emissions from December 31, 2019.

Efficient Operations

Protecting the environment starts with managing the resources used in our operations. We look for practical ways to reduce water use, waste generation, energy consumption, and pollution across our footprint. Through reuse, recycling, and thoughtful consumption, we work to minimize waste and e-waste while complying with applicable environmental laws and regulations related to air, land, and water.

Our Global Real Estate, Workplace Experience, Safety and Security (GREWS) Team partners with our IT Team to responsibly manage e-waste, including batteries, laptops, and other technology. When possible, equipment and materials are repurposed or reused. Items 60.00 that reach the end of life are sustainably recycled through third-party partners. The GREWS Team also seeks opportunities, where feasible, to 50.00 donate furniture and other office items to local schools and community organizations, extending the life of materials and reducing waste sent to landfill.

Our hybrid work model helps reduce demand for physical office space. The GREWS Team continues to optimize our real estate footprint, including flexible workspace solutions, by evaluating utilization, reducing potentially wasted resources, lowering costs, and decreasing our operational energy footprint. Beyond offices, data centers also play a significant role in our operational greenhouse gas emissions. Visit the 10.00 Energy section of this report for more information on how we manage 1,359 data center efficiency.

GIVING OFFICE FURNITURE A SECOND LIFE Following the closure of GoDaddy's former Tempe, AZ headquarters, surplus furniture was donated to help furnish a local school's teachers' lounge. The donation supported educators and reduced waste by extending the life of existing materials.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day, and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-environmental-impa-1216219