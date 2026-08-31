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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 13:02
83,32 Euro
-1,23 % -1,04
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5283,8617:58
83,4683,9017:58
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GoDaddy Expands Developer Tools to Make Managing Domains Easier, Simplifying the Path from Code to Launch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Below is a recap of an article published by The New Stack

GoDaddy is making domain management easier for developers by bringing core domain services directly into the tools and workflows they already use. The Developer Platform enables customers to search for and purchase domains, manage DNS, configure registrations, handle renewals and redirects, and automate other domain tasks through APIs and a command-line interface-reducing the need to move between development environments and traditional registrar dashboards.

The Developer Platform from GoDaddy is designed to support modern development practices, including Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD workflows and AI-assisted development. By making domain management programmable, GoDaddy helps developers move more efficiently from building an application to establishing its online presence, whether they are managing a single domain or thousands.

Security and control are also central to the experience. GoDaddy has built safeguards into automated domain purchases, including pricing protections, duplicate-purchase prevention and approval mechanisms that help ensure customers remain in control when actions are initiated programmatically or by AI agents. Scoped permissions further allow developers to limit what automated tools can access and do.

For customers, the Developer Platform represents a more streamlined way to manage an essential part of their digital infrastructure. Instead of treating domains as a separate administrative task, developers can incorporate domain registration and management into the same workflows they use to build, deploy and operate applications. GoDaddy is extending its role beyond domain registration to provide developers with flexible, secure tools that can help reduce friction, accelerate launches and simplify managing domains at scale.

Click to read the full article from The New Stack.

To learn more about GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-expands-developer-tools-to-make-managing-domains-easier-1214685

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.