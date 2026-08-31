GoDaddy Expands Developer Tools to Make Managing Domains Easier, Simplifying the Path from Code to Launch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Below is a recap of an article published by The New Stack

GoDaddy is making domain management easier for developers by bringing core domain services directly into the tools and workflows they already use. The Developer Platform enables customers to search for and purchase domains, manage DNS, configure registrations, handle renewals and redirects, and automate other domain tasks through APIs and a command-line interface-reducing the need to move between development environments and traditional registrar dashboards.

The Developer Platform from GoDaddy is designed to support modern development practices, including Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD workflows and AI-assisted development. By making domain management programmable, GoDaddy helps developers move more efficiently from building an application to establishing its online presence, whether they are managing a single domain or thousands.

Security and control are also central to the experience. GoDaddy has built safeguards into automated domain purchases, including pricing protections, duplicate-purchase prevention and approval mechanisms that help ensure customers remain in control when actions are initiated programmatically or by AI agents. Scoped permissions further allow developers to limit what automated tools can access and do.

For customers, the Developer Platform represents a more streamlined way to manage an essential part of their digital infrastructure. Instead of treating domains as a separate administrative task, developers can incorporate domain registration and management into the same workflows they use to build, deploy and operate applications. GoDaddy is extending its role beyond domain registration to provide developers with flexible, secure tools that can help reduce friction, accelerate launches and simplify managing domains at scale.

Click to read the full article from The New Stack.

To learn more about GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-expands-developer-tools-to-make-managing-domains-easier-1214685