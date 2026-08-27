GoDaddy Data Reveals Where America's Entrepreneurs Are Building Their Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Below is a recap of an article published by Forbes

GoDaddy's 2026 Most Entrepreneurial Cities data shows that the places where entrepreneurs are building businesses are changing. Rather than concentrating in established startup centers, entrepreneurial activity is growing across a broader range of U.S. cities, giving small business owners more flexibility to choose a location based on both business opportunity and quality of life.

San Antonio ranked No. 1 on GoDaddy's 2026 list, followed by Tampa, El Paso and Albuquerque. Together, Texas, Florida and New Mexico accounted for half of the cities recognized, reflecting continued population shifts, business-friendly environments and the growing ability to operate a business digitally.

For today's entrepreneurs, building a business no longer requires being in a traditional startup hub or maintaining a physical storefront. Digital tools, remote work and online business models make it possible to launch and serve customers from virtually anywhere. This gives founders more freedom to consider factors such as affordability, community, infrastructure, talent and lifestyle when deciding where to put down roots.

GoDaddy's partnership with Zillow adds another important dimension to the picture: housing. Housing costs can affect an entrepreneur's available capital, business runway and ability to hire and retain talent. Zillow data shows that cities such as San Antonio, El Paso and Albuquerque have home values below the national average, while other entrepreneurial markets, including Tampa and Miami, have higher housing costs.

Together, the Most Entrepreneurial Cities data helps small business owners evaluate not only where entrepreneurial opportunity is growing, but where they can build a business and a life that work together.

Click to read the full Forbes article.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

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