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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 15:50
83,50 Euro
+1,90 % +1,56
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,7284,1617:41
83,6684,2217:41
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 17:03 Uhr
153 Leser
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GoDaddy Data Reveals Where America's Entrepreneurs Are Building Their Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Below is a recap of an article published by Forbes

GoDaddy's 2026 Most Entrepreneurial Cities data shows that the places where entrepreneurs are building businesses are changing. Rather than concentrating in established startup centers, entrepreneurial activity is growing across a broader range of U.S. cities, giving small business owners more flexibility to choose a location based on both business opportunity and quality of life.

San Antonio ranked No. 1 on GoDaddy's 2026 list, followed by Tampa, El Paso and Albuquerque. Together, Texas, Florida and New Mexico accounted for half of the cities recognized, reflecting continued population shifts, business-friendly environments and the growing ability to operate a business digitally.

For today's entrepreneurs, building a business no longer requires being in a traditional startup hub or maintaining a physical storefront. Digital tools, remote work and online business models make it possible to launch and serve customers from virtually anywhere. This gives founders more freedom to consider factors such as affordability, community, infrastructure, talent and lifestyle when deciding where to put down roots.

GoDaddy's partnership with Zillow adds another important dimension to the picture: housing. Housing costs can affect an entrepreneur's available capital, business runway and ability to hire and retain talent. Zillow data shows that cities such as San Antonio, El Paso and Albuquerque have home values below the national average, while other entrepreneurial markets, including Tampa and Miami, have higher housing costs.

Together, the Most Entrepreneurial Cities data helps small business owners evaluate not only where entrepreneurial opportunity is growing, but where they can build a business and a life that work together.

Click to read the full Forbes article.

To learn more about GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-data-reveals-where-americas-entrepreneurs-are-building-t-1213262

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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