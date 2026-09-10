GoDaddy: You Don't Need $1,000 to Start a Business. You Might Not Even Need $100

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / With school back in session, students everywhere are looking for additional income. For a college student or young adult, the idea of starting a business can sound expensive before it even begins.

There's the website. Branding. Software. Advertising. Equipment. Maybe inventory. And if you start looking into funding, you can quickly find yourself reading about loans, investors and business credit cards.

But what if you don't need most of that yet?

If you're turning a skill, hobby or side project into a way to make money, the first goal isn't to build a fully-fledged business overnight. It's to find out whether someone is willing to pay you for what you can offer.

That distinction can make starting feel a lot less intimidating.

What do you need to start a business as a college student?

Think about the simplest version of the business you could start in the next 30 days.

If you're a hobbyist photographer, for example, you might offer graduation photos. If you design graphics in your spare time, you could create social media content for a local business. If you're good at shooting video, you could make short-form content for a restaurant or student organization.

In each case, your initial needs may be surprisingly simple:

Something people are willing to pay for

A clear explanation of what you're offering

A few examples of your work

A way for people to contact you

A way to get paid

That's your starting point.

You probably don't need a custom office, expensive advertising campaign or dozens of branded products before you've made your first sale.

Even your online presence doesn't have to be complicated. A domain and simple website can give you an owned place to show your work, explain your services and give potential customers a way to take the next step. Tools such as GoDaddy Airo can help simplify getting that online presence up and running, so you can spend more time testing the idea itself.

What are the things you should consider when starting a business if you don't have much money?

One of the easiest ways to overspend is to treat every possible business expense as a day-one expense.

Instead, make two lists.

Need now: the things required to actually offer and deliver your product or service.

Can wait: the things that might make the business more polished but aren't necessary to get your first customer.

A professional logo might be nice. A basic, clean website may be enough for now.

Paid advertising might eventually help. Sharing your work with classmates, friends-of-friends, social media channels, local businesses or people in your community could be the better first step.

Premium software might save time later. If you're only serving a handful of customers, you may be able to start with tools you already have.

The point isn't to avoid spending money. It's to make sure every early expense has a job.

How much should you budget to start a business?

If you're still in school or working your first job, you probably don't have unlimited money to experiment with. That's not necessarily a disadvantage.

Give yourself a small, defined budget for the first 30 days.

Write down what you'll spend to get the idea in front of real people. Then ask yourself what would have to happen before you're comfortable spending more.

Maybe your rule is: I won't invest in paid advertising until I've made my first $500.

Or: I won't buy additional equipment until I've booked five customers.

Those aren't universal rules, but creating your own milestones can keep a promising idea from turning into an expensive experiment before you've established that there's demand.

There may also be costs you can't simply postpone. Depending on what you're doing and where you operate, business registration, licenses, insurance, taxes or specialized equipment may be necessary. Those are worth researching before you start taking customers.

How do you know if people will actually pay for your business idea?

For a college student or young entrepreneur testing a business idea, the most valuable thing you can buy isn't necessarily something that makes the business look bigger.

It's something that helps you learn whether the business can work.

Can you get someone to book you? Will someone be willing to pay your price? Do people understand what you're offering easily? Can you deliver the product or offering without spending more than you make?

Those answers are more important early on than whether your business has perfect branding or an elaborate marketing strategy.

Starting small doesn't mean you're not serious. It means you're giving yourself room to learn before making a bigger commitment.

And if your idea works, you can reinvest what you earn into making it better.

You don't have to build the whole business today. You just need to spend enough to give the idea a real chance.

What free resources are there for college students who want to start a business?

For college students who are ready to launch their brand or start their business, GoDaddy Empower is offering a free domain and access to website building tools for three years.*

To learn more, visit www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower.

*Offer only available in U.S. higher education institutions at this time.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/you-dont-need-1-000-to-start-a-business.-you-might-not-even-need-1219205