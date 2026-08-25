Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Frank Candido, Ronald Kopas, Kevin B. Heather and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this news release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this news release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311410

Source: Delta Resources Limited