Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek being held September 22-25, 2026, at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado.

The Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek is a leading independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. The invitation-only event brings together institutional investors, sell-side representatives, senior mining companies and management teams from selected mining and mineral exploration companies from around the world.

Representing Delta at the conference will be Frank Candido, Chairman of the Board, and Daniel Boudreau, Vice President of Exploration.

Delta is pleased to report that its meeting schedule for the three-and-a-half-day conference is already almost fully booked, providing the Company with an opportunity to meet directly with institutional investors, mining sector investors and other industry participants.

During the conference, Delta will be presenting its Delta-1 Gold Project, a district-scale gold exploration opportunity anchored by the Eureka Gold Deposit, located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

The Delta-1 Gold Project benefits from its location within an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction and is surrounded by major infrastructure. The project is readily accessible by road and is located immediately south of the Trans-Canada Highway, with nearby rail infrastructure and high-voltage power lines, providing significant advantages as Delta continues to advance exploration across the property.

Management will provide investors with an update on the Company's ongoing exploration activities at Delta-1 and its strategy for advancing the Eureka Gold Deposit while continuing to evaluate the broader exploration potential of its district-scale land position. Drilling at Eureka and in the I-Zone Sector within the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor is expected to begin next week.

"We are very pleased with the level of interest we have received ahead of Beaver Creek, with our meeting schedule already almost completely booked," said Frank Candido, Chairman of Delta Resources Limited. "The Summit provides us with an excellent opportunity to introduce and update sophisticated mining investors on Delta-1, the Eureka Gold Deposit and the much broader district-scale opportunity we believe exists across our property. With exceptional access to infrastructure and a strategic location approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, we look forward to showcasing Delta-1 to an international investment audience."

Additional information regarding the conference can be found at the official conference website:

2026 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek:

https://www.precioussummit.com/events/2026-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

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