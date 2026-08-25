

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency rose to a high of $81.2k in the past 24 hours but has since retreated to $78,933. Overall crypto market capitalization which touched a high of $2.71 trillion in the past 24 hours also declined to $2.65 trillion, implying an overnight decline of 0.32 percent.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market has dropped to 80 (Extreme Greed) from the yearly high of 81 (Extreme Greed) recorded a day earlier. The index was at 41 (Neutral) a week ago and 36 (Fear) a month earlier.



During the past 24 hours also, liquidation of short positions exceeded the liquidation of long positions in the crypto market. Liquidation of short positions amounted to $376 million versus $204 million a day earlier. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $225 million versus $157 million a day earlier. The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $602 million versus $361 million a day earlier.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 0.32 percent overnight to $2.65 trillion. The decrease in overall crypto market capitalization was also accompanied by a 16-percent increase in trading volumes.



At current prices, Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market is 59.7 percent. Ethereum accounts for 11.2 percent of the market while other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins account for 29.1 of the overall cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.02 percent lower on an overnight basis at $78,932.76, around 37.8 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 22.9 percent over the course of the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $338 million on Monday from $308 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $209 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Saudi Aramco and 13th ranked Meta Platforms.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.4 percent lower at $2,468.80. The leading alternate coin has gained more than 30 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows falling to $116 million on Monday from $184 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $91 million.



Ethereum is currently ranked in the 63rd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) lost 0.87 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $695.49.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 2.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.46. Weekly gains have surpassed 46 percent.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.6 percent overnight to $97.68. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows rising to $34 million on Monday from $10 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.48 percent lower at $0.3422. 9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading 1 percent higher on an overnight basis, at $80.66. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded inflows of $6 million on Monday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) is trading 2.8 percent lower on an overnight basis at $818.70.



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