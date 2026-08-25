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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
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25.08.26 | 17:35
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138,70139,9517:50
138,80139,8517:44
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 17:14 Uhr
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MilliporeSigma: Millipore Express Ace Is Helping Push Sustainable Innovation Forward

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Millipore Express Ace 0.2 µm filters offer a product-level example of how sustainability can be built into product development. For MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, that means making changes earlier in development, rather than addressing sustainability only at the end of the process.

Designed for sterile filtration across a range of bioprocessing applications, including cell culture media and process intermediates, Millipore Express Ace uses a single-layer hydrophilic polyether sulfone membrane that supports stronger filtration performance while also contributing to sustainability improvements compared with Millipore Express SHC filters. In certain use cases, that increased capacity can help reduce the number of filters needed, which may also reduce material use and waste.

Millipore Express Ace has an approximately 25% lower carbon footprint compared with Millipore Express SHC filters, and its membrane manufacturing process requires approximately 30% less energy and approximately 30% less water due to the use of a single-layer membrane compared with a dual-layer membrane. The membrane is also manufactured with no intentionally added PFAS, helping eliminate substances of concern. Products like Millipore Express Ace are designed to fit into customers' existing workflows, making it easier to choose a more sustainable option without compromising results.

Those choices matter even more when they support performance in real-world use.

"Sustainability matters most when it delivers tangible results," said Ravin Gami, Sr. Strategic Portfolio Manager, MilliporeSigma. "With Millipore Express Ace, we can point to specific innovations and measurable outcomes that show environmental responsibility and high performance can advance together."

Millipore Express Ace offers one product-level view of how sustainability can be built into product development. More broadly, it reflects MilliporeSigma's continued focus on finding practical ways to move sustainability forward through innovation.

To learn more about MilliporeSigma's sustainability programs, visit SigmaAldrich.com/sustainability

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/millipore-expressr-ace-is-helping-push-sustainable-innovation-forward-1211833

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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