KeyBank Foundation Invests $100,000 in Boys & Girls Club of Burlington to Expand STEM Education and Workforce Development for Underserved Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / KeyBank Foundation has awarded $100,000 over two years to the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington to support a new STEM education and workforce development initiative designed to increase access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities for underserved youth.

The program, "Catalyzing Change: Growing Underserved Talent Through STEM," will expand academic enrichment and career readiness programming for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, helping young people develop STEM skills and explore high-demand career pathways that align with Vermont's evolving workforce needs.

Funding will support the addition of a full-time STEM coordinator and the expansion of year-round learning opportunities through the Club's Early Promise academic improvement program. The initiative will provide hands-on STEM experiences, career exploration activities, and workforce development opportunities for approximately 150 youth annually through after-school programs, school vacation camps and summer programming.

Supporting STEM Education and Career Readiness

Founded in 1942, the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington serves more than 100 young people each day, many of whom face challenges including food insecurity, housing instability, family unemployment and other barriers to educational and economic opportunity.

The new STEM initiative aims to:

Increase access to STEM education for underserved youth.

Build foundational skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Connect students with career exploration and workforce development opportunities.

Introduce participants to real-world STEM professions through employer and industry partnerships.

Help prepare young people for higher education, skilled trades and in-demand careers.

"This investment from KeyBank Foundation will help create transformative opportunities for young people who too often lack access to STEM learning and career exploration experiences," said Tanya Benosky, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington. "By expanding our Early Promise program with dedicated STEM programming, we can help youth build the skills, confidence and connections they need to pursue higher education, skilled trades and high-demand careers that offer long-term economic stability."

Investing in Vermont's Future Workforce

The initiative reflects a shared commitment by KeyBank Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington to strengthen workforce pipelines and expand economic opportunity for young people.

"KeyBank Foundation is committed to supporting educational pathways that create opportunity and strengthen local communities," said Eric Fiala, CEO of KeyBank Foundation. "Through this STEM initiative, more youth will have access to learning experiences that prepare them for the careers of tomorrow while helping build a stronger workforce for Vermont."

According to KeyBank, the investment aligns with the Foundation's focus on advancing education, economic mobility and community development through partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

"STEM education creates pathways to economic mobility, career success and lifelong learning," said Tony DiSotto, Maine and Vermont Market President for KeyBank. "The Boys & Girls Club of Burlington has a proven track record of helping young people overcome barriers and achieve their goals. Through this investment, we're helping more students gain access to hands-on learning experiences, industry exposure and the skills needed to succeed in some of Vermont's fastest-growing fields."

Longstanding Community Partnership

The grant builds on a longstanding relationship between KeyBank and the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington. Since 2001, KeyBank Foundation and KeyBank have provided more than $247,000 in grants, sponsorships and community investments supporting youth development, academic achievement and educational opportunity through Club programming.

Key Facts

Investor: KeyBank Foundation

Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Burlington

Investment Amount: $100,000 over two years

Program: Catalyzing Change: Growing Underserved Talent Through STEM

Primary Focus: STEM education, workforce development, academic enrichment and career readiness

Students Served: Approximately 150 youth annually

Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade

Location: Burlington, Vermont

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, visit www.bandgclub.org.



Leaders from KeyBank and the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington mark a $100,000 commitment to increasing access to STEM learning opportunities and building pathways to future careers for local youth.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-invests-100-000-in-boys-and-girls-club-of-burling-1211843