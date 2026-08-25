Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to receiving conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the previously announced debt settlement transaction pursuant to a debt settlement agreement dated July 27, 2026 (the "Agreement") with one creditor (the "Creditor") to settle $80,000 of outstanding debt (the "Debt") owed by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Everyday People Financial Solutions Limited ("EPFS") through the issuance of common shares of the Company, in accordance with Exchange Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt (the "Transaction"). This debt settlement forms part of the Company's initiative to further strengthen its balance sheet by reducing payables and preserving cash to support its pure-play global receivables management operations and growth.

The Debt was owed by EPFS, and represents interest and fees accrued under a promissory note dated November 10, 2025, the principal amount of which was previously repaid. Pursuant to the Agreement entered into by the Company, EPFS, and the Creditor, the Company has issued an aggregate of 128,825 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") to the Creditor at a deemed price of $0.6210 per Settlement Share, in full and final settlement of the Debt.

The Creditor deals at arm's length with the Company, and the Shares for Debt Transaction does not constitute a related party transaction. The issuance of the Settlement Shares will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company, and accordingly disinterested shareholder approval is not required. The Transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Settlement Shares were issued pursuant to the conditional approval of the TSXV received on August 14, 2026. The newly issued shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

As of the date of this news release the Company has 130,670,534 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a pure-play global receivables management platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding U.S. Securities Laws

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate", "propose", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, including negative variations thereof, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to the Company's balance sheet and cash position; the Company's ongoing initiative to reduce payables through non-cash settlements; the expiry of the statutory hold period applicable to the Settlement Shares; and the Company's continued execution of its pure-play global receivables management strategy and growth. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the Transaction will provide the anticipated benefits to the Company's balance sheet and liquidity; that the Company will successfully continue to execute its revenue cycle management strategy; and that there will be no material adverse changes in market, regulatory, economic or business conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to the Company's balance sheet may not be realized as expected; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory policies, including those of the TSXV; adverse business, economic, market or industry conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic focus on its revenue cycle management business; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311426

Source: Everyday People Financial Corp.