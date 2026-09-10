Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Gordon Reykdal, Senior Advisor of Everyday People, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

"Everyday People is now a pure-play receivables management company, and events like the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit give us an excellent opportunity to share that focused growth story directly with investors and capital markets professionals," said Gordon Reykdal, Senior Advisor of Everyday People. "We look forward to the discussions in Toronto and to continuing to build on the momentum behind our receivables management platform."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a pure-play global receivables management platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate", "propose", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, including negative variations thereof, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's participation in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 and the anticipated benefits of such participation, including engagement with investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital markets professionals and service providers; and the Company's continued execution of its pure-play global receivables management strategy and growth. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the Company's participation in the Summit will provide the anticipated benefits, including increased engagement with, and visibility among, investors and capital markets participants; that the Company will successfully continue to execute its global receivables management strategy; and that there will be no material adverse changes in market, regulatory, economic or business conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Company's participation in the Summit may not be realized as expected; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory policies, including those of the TSXV; adverse business, economic, market or industry conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic focus on its receivables management business; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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