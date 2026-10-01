Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("EP Financial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company held virtually on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. A total of 63,493,415 Common Shares, representing approximately 48.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date of August 18, 2026, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting quorum. The Company's name change to "Global Receivables Management Inc." and trading symbol change to "GRMI" will take effect and commence trading at market open on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on October 6, 2026 as further described below.

Shareholder Approval of the Name Change

At the Meeting, Shareholders considered and approved, by way of special resolution (the "Name Change Resolution"), an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company from "Everyday People Financial Corp." to "Global Receivables Management Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change Resolution was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, exceeding the two-thirds (662/3%) majority required for approval of a special resolution.

After receiving Shareholders approval, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") authorized the filing of articles of amendment with the Registrar of Corporations for the Province of Alberta (the "Registrar") to give effect to the Name Change. The Company's new legal name will be "Global Receivables Management Inc." The Company will also adopt a new corporate logo and launch a new website which can be accessed at www.globalreceivablesmanagement.com.

In connection with the Name Change, CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. has assigned the new CUSIP number 37893P106 and the new ISIN CA37893P1XXX to the Company's common shares, replacing the CUSIP and ISIN previously associated with the common shares under the Company's former name.

The Board thanks Shareholders for their support of the Name Change, which reflects the Company's transition to a pure-play global receivables management platform following the completion of the sale of its non-core Financial Services and EP Homes business segments to FinCard Financial Services Inc., as previously announced.

Trading Symbol Change

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange under the Company's new name "Global Receivables Management Inc." and trading symbol "GRMI" at the opening of trading on October 6, 2026. The Company also anticipates that the trading symbol under which the common shares are quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") will change from "EPFCF" to "GRMIF", although there is no assurance that "GRMIF", or any other particular symbol, will be assigned by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Name Change is a change of the legal and commercial name of the Company to better reflect the business of the Company and will not affect the operations, assets, liabilities, management or Board of the Company, the authorized share capital of the Company or the number of common shares issued and outstanding, or the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the common shares. Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates or direct registration statements as a result of the Name Change.

About Global Receivables Management Inc. (Formerly Everyday People Financial Corp.)

Global Receivables Management Inc. is a pure-play platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com or www.globalreceivablesmanagement.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated date on which trading in the Common Shares will commence on the Exchange under the name "Global Receivables Management Inc." and the trading symbol "GRMI"; the anticipated change of the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQB to "GRMIF"; the receipt of final acceptance of the Exchange and other regulatory approvals; and the future business, plans and strategy of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the change of trading symbol may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or may be delayed; the availability of the trading symbol "GRMIF" on the OTCQB; the receipt of Exchange and other regulatory approvals; market conditions; operational performance; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316821