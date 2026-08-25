The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
21 August 2026 698.83p per Ordinary share, Ex-dividend
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
25 August 2026
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