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WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
25.08.26 | 11:17
1,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9661,07519:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 17:06 Uhr
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Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2026

Over 6 months of 2026, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Huchtemeier Papier GmbH, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 155.2 million. It is by EUR 38.5 million more than over respective period of 2025.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 7.1 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.6 million less than in the same period in 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2025, decreased by EUR 1.5 million and reached EUR 14.2 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million20262025Change
Revenue155.2116.733%
EBITDA*14.215.8(10%)
Profit before tax (EBT)7.19.7(27%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 16 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2026 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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