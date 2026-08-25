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WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
25.08.26 | 18:18
33,650 Euro
-0,44 % -0,150
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,10034,35018:33
33,65033,85018:33
Actusnews Wire
25.08.2026 18:23 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of July 31, 2026, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 41,765,774 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
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