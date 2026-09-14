WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from September 07 to 11, 2026

|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average price (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|09/07/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|4,597
|31.90
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|09/11/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|26,152
|29.653
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.
With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.
|Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmhulMdrZm+Xm2pvk5ptZ5ZpmWmTl2aWmmSXmGluY5rIcHFhxZlhm5WSamlhl2du
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100228-share-buy-back-program-07-to-11-september-2026.pdf
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