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WA

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 18:46
29,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,05030,25019:08
29,55029,75018:26
Actusnews Wire
21.09.2026 18:23 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from September 14 to 18, 2026

Issuer nameIssuer identification codeTransaction dateFinancial instrument identification codeTotal number of sharesWeighted average price (€)Market
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9409/17/2026FR0004036XXX22,27329.8192XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9409/18/2026FR0004036XXX3,00829.0688XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100309-share-buy-back-program-14-to-18-september-2026.pdf

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KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.