Storytel AB: Storytel Resolves to Exercise Authorization to Repurchase Own B-shares

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - The Board of Directors of Storytel AB (publ) has today, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 5 May 2026, resolved to repurchase B-shares. The purpose of the repurchases is to enable the company to deliver shares to the participants in the company's long-term share incentive programs for senior executives and key employees of the company.

The Board has today resolved to exercise the repurchase authorization for the purposes set out above through repurchases of B-shares. The repurchases of B-shares will be carried out during the period from 26 August 2026 until 31 December 2026 at a value of up to SEK 300 million. Purchases may be made of a maximum number of 2.4 million B-shares in the company.

The repurchase of shares will be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the rules set out from time to time in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") and in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase of shares will be carried out by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), which will make its trading decisions independently of the company as regards the timing of the acquisitions of the company's B-shares.

Repurchases may only be made in compliance with the volume restrictions for the purchase of own shares as set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Acquisition of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall not be made at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid and otherwise in accordance with the terms set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares issued by Storytel currently amounts to 77,324,988 shares divided on 635 A-shares and 77,324,353 B-shares. The company holds, at the time of the resolution, no own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Alexander Paziraei, Interim Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 20 89 91 84

Email: alexander.paziraei@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

Attachments

Storytel resolves to exercise authorization to repurchase own B-shares

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-resolves-to-exercise-authorization-to-repurchase-own-b-shares-1211868