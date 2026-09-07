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WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 09:30
10,170 Euro
-1,83 % -0,190
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,29010,40017:52
10,31010,38017:52
ACCESS Newswire
07.09.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Storytel AB: Repurchase of Shares in Storytel During Week 36, 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - During the period 31 August 2026 - 4 September 2026, Storytel AB (publ) (LEI code 549300I1FSPPI9HHU419) repurchased a total of 159,569 own B-shares (ISIN SE0007439443) in accordance with the share buyback program resolved upon by the board of directors on 25 August 2026 as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

31 August 2026

26,795

108.6223

2,910,535

1 September 2026

33,746

109.8635

3,707,454

2 September 2026

32,391

110.8460

3,590,413

3 September 2026

34,644

115.6089

4,005,155

4 September 2026

31,993

115.9037

3,708,107

The repurchases form part of the share buyback program of up to 2.4 million B-shares to a value of up to SEK 300 million announced by Storytel on 25 August 2026, running during the period from 26 August 2026 until 31 December 2026. The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Storytel.

Following the repurchases above, Storytel holds 227,176 own B-shares. The total number of shares issued by Storytel currently amounts to 77,324,988 shares divided on 635 A-shares and 77,324,353 B-shares.

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Alexander Paziraei, Interim Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 20 89 91 84
Email: alexander.paziraei@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

Attachments
Repurchase of shares in Storytel during week 36, 2026

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/repurchase-of-shares-in-storytel-during-week-36-2026-1217599

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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