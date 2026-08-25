Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks and critical infrastructure, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ken Brizel will attend the 2026 ACI-NA Annual Conference & Exhibition, taking place September 14-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The annual conference brings together airport executives, operations leaders, technology providers and infrastructure partners from across North America to discuss the operational, safety, security and infrastructure priorities shaping the future of airports.

Agereh will use the conference to meet with airport leaders and industry partners around a practical challenge facing airport operators: how to gain better visibility of people, ground support equipment and facilities without adding major infrastructure, lengthy integration projects or new dependencies on airport networks.

"Airports already generate enormous amounts of data. The challenge is getting the right operational information at the moment someone can act on it," said Ken Brizel, Chief Executive Officer of Agereh Technologies Inc. "We are seeing the conversation shift from what technology might eventually make possible to what can be deployed today to solve specific operational problems. That is the conversation I am looking forward to having in Philadelphia."

Operational Intelligence Without Infrastructure Projects

GSE safety, security and readiness: Use location, geofence, movement and impact-event data to identify exceptions, confirm staging readiness and improve visibility across ramp operations.

Use location, geofence, movement and impact-event data to identify exceptions, confirm staging readiness and improve visibility across ramp operations. Passenger flow and occupancy: Gain anonymous, real-time insight into passenger movement, directionality, occupancy and environmental conditions without cameras or personally identifiable information.

Gain anonymous, real-time insight into passenger movement, directionality, occupancy and environmental conditions without cameras or personally identifiable information. Private wireless and cellular-native deployment: Use public cellular or private cellular, including CBRS, to connect distributed sensors without depending on airport Wi-Fi or LAN infrastructure.

Use public cellular or private cellular, including CBRS, to connect distributed sensors without depending on airport Wi-Fi or LAN infrastructure. Rapid installation: Deploy battery-powered sensing without new cabling, external power or airport-wide reader infrastructure, reducing the cost and disruption of modifying existing facilities.

Deploy battery-powered sensing without new cabling, external power or airport-wide reader infrastructure, reducing the cost and disruption of modifying existing facilities. API-first integration: Deliver operational data and exceptions into airport-owned dashboards, Digital Twins, safety and security platforms, maintenance systems and artificial intelligence tools.

Agereh's airport-focused portfolio includes AGSET for outdoor ground support equipment visibility and geofencing, HeadCounter for anonymous passenger-flow and occupancy intelligence, DoorSensor for wireless facility and access monitoring, MapNTrack for indoor asset tracking, and CellTrackerTag for wide-area asset tracking.

Agereh products are designed and manufactured in North America and are NDAA compliant. The Company's approach combines battery-powered sensing, edge intelligence, cellular-native communications and API-first integration to provide actionable operational intelligence while minimizing changes to existing airport infrastructure.

"The most valuable discussions for us are not about technology for its own sake," Brizel added. "They start with the operational problem - what does the airport need to see, know or respond to that it cannot see clearly today? Our objective is to make that information available without turning deployment into another infrastructure project."

Meeting with Airport Leaders in Philadelphia

Airport executives, operations teams, airlines, ground handlers, fixed-base operators, technology partners and other industry participants attending ACI-NA are invited to meet with Agereh during the conference. Interested organizations may contact Agereh at info@agereh.com to arrange a discussion in Philadelphia.

Agereh Airport Technology Portfolio

AGSET: Solar-assisted, battery-powered cellular GPS for outdoor GSE safety, security, readiness, geofencing, movement and impact-event intelligence.

Solar-assisted, battery-powered cellular GPS for outdoor GSE safety, security, readiness, geofencing, movement and impact-event intelligence. HeadCounter: Privacy-by-design people-flow, directionality, occupancy and environmental intelligence using an infrared sensor array and embedded edge processing rather than conventional video cameras.

Privacy-by-design people-flow, directionality, occupancy and environmental intelligence using an infrared sensor array and embedded edge processing rather than conventional video cameras. DoorSensor: Battery-powered wireless monitoring for doors, concessions, access points and other facility activity where rapid deployment is important.

Battery-powered wireless monitoring for doors, concessions, access points and other facility activity where rapid deployment is important. MapNTrack: Compact indoor asset tracking optimized for GPS-denied environments, using Wi-Fi positioning first and cellular tower-based location as a fallback.

Compact indoor asset tracking optimized for GPS-denied environments, using Wi-Fi positioning first and cellular tower-based location as a fallback. CellTrackerTag: Rugged wide-area asset tracking for outdoor and mobile assets, with cellular-based configurations designed for long-duration deployments.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business, products, strategy, markets, deployments, and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311466

Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)