Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks and critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of AGSET, a rugged, solar-assisted cellular GPS solution for airport ground support equipment ("GSE").

AGSET provides airport operators, airlines, ground handlers, fixed-base operators and maintenance teams with location, geofence, movement and impact-event data across aprons, ramps, yards, hangars, cargo areas and remote stands. The solar-assisted, battery-powered unit mounts directly to GSE with two screws and begins transmitting immediately over public or private cellular networks, creating a shared outdoor operational picture for organizations that may own, manage, service or depend on the same equipment.

Airports may not own every tug, belt loader, ground power unit, passenger stair, baggage cart or service vehicle operating on airport property. However, they still carry operational, safety and security exposure when equipment is missing, improperly staged, moved outside an approved area or positioned where it may interfere with aircraft movement or emergency access.

"Airport teams have strong visibility into aircraft, gates and schedules, but the equipment required to support each turnaround is often distributed across multiple owners and systems," said Ken Brizel, Chief Executive Officer of Agereh Technologies Inc. "AGSET helps close that gap by turning GSE location into exception data that helps teams identify misplaced equipment, monitor approved operating zones, review movement or impact events and confirm that critical assets are staged before an aircraft arrives."

From GSE Tracking to Safety Decisions

Apron safety and security: Identify equipment outside approved zones, within restricted areas, or where it may affect aircraft movement or emergency access.

Identify equipment outside approved zones, within restricted areas, or where it may affect aircraft movement or emergency access. Turnaround readiness: Confirm required equipment is available and near the assigned stand before aircraft arrival or departure.

Confirm required equipment is available and near the assigned stand before aircraft arrival or departure. Movement exception awareness: Enable API-based alerts for after-hours movement, equipment leaving airport property or assets moving when expected to remain stationary.

Enable API-based alerts for after-hours movement, equipment leaving airport property or assets moving when expected to remain stationary. Impact-event review: Flag significant impacts for equipment inspection, maintenance follow-up or ramp-incident review.

Flag significant impacts for equipment inspection, maintenance follow-up or ramp-incident review. Fleet utilization intelligence: Use movement history to identify idle, overused, duplicated or repeatedly misplaced equipment.

AGSET supports public cellular, private cellular using CBRS and 900 MHz communication options. Its solar-assisted rechargeable NiMH power system is designed for long-duration outdoor operation, and its IP67-rated enclosure supports demanding airport environments from approximately -40°C to +65°C. Public cellular configurations can operate in more than 150 countries, subject to carrier coverage and deployment configuration.

AGSET requires no external power, airport-wide reader infrastructure, new cabling or dependency on airport Wi-Fi, allowing rapid deployment without modifying existing airport infrastructure. Its API-first architecture delivers AGSET data into airport-owned dashboards, Airport Operational Databases ("AODB"), Digital Twins, safety and security platforms, maintenance systems and artificial intelligence tools.

"AGSET is not intended to create another isolated map showing dots on a screen," Brizel added. "Its purpose is to deliver the exceptions that require action: equipment outside an approved zone, a critical asset not staged before arrival, unexpected after-hours movement or an impact event that may require inspection. That is where location data becomes operational safety intelligence."

Airport Pilot Evaluation Opportunities

AGSET is available for customer evaluation. Agereh is inviting airport operators, airlines, ground handlers, fixed-base operators and GSE maintenance organizations to discuss focused pilots within one apron, terminal, cargo area, handler fleet or other defined operating zone. Pilot measurements may include safety and security zone exceptions, equipment search time, turnaround staging readiness, unexpected movement, utilization, impact events and integration readiness. Interested organizations may contact Agereh at info@agereh.com or visit www.agereh.com.

Key AGSET Specifications

Application: Outdoor airport GSE safety, security, readiness and utilization intelligence

Outdoor airport GSE safety, security, readiness and utilization intelligence Location and events: Configurable GPS reporting, geofence and movement-alert enablement, movement history and impact detection

Configurable GPS reporting, geofence and movement-alert enablement, movement history and impact detection Connectivity: CBRS private cellular, public cellular and 900 MHz options; public cellular availability in 150+ countries

CBRS private cellular, public cellular and 900 MHz options; public cellular availability in 150+ countries Power and durability: Solar-assisted rechargeable NiMH platform; IP67 enclosure; -40°C to +65°C

Solar-assisted rechargeable NiMH platform; IP67 enclosure; -40°C to +65°C Installation and integration: Two-screw GSE mounting with immediate cellular transmission; API-first delivery with no external power, airport-wide readers, new cabling or airport Wi-Fi dependency

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business, products, strategy, markets, deployments, and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307047

Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)