Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of two strategic advisors: Joseph E. Guarino, C.M., Advisor - Airport Operations, and Dr. Harry E. Johnson, Advisor - Defence Technology and National Security.

The appointments add practical operating and mission-focused expertise as Agereh expands its platform across commercial infrastructure and dual-use markets, where situational awareness of people and assets is increasingly important.

Mr. Guarino brings more than four decades of airport operations experience across major U.S. airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Norfolk International Airport. His background includes airside operations, field maintenance, emergency response, airport safety, severe-weather operations, winter operations, and operational readiness. He also chaired the International Aviation Snow Symposium for nearly a decade.

Dr. Johnson is a retired U.S. Army officer, senior scientist, and defense technology leader with more than 25 years of managerial and technical leadership experience across the Department of Defense, defense industry, and academia. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Dr. Johnson also holds advanced degrees in military arts and science and computational modeling and simulation. His experience includes work with Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and HII supporting advanced national security technologies, intelligence processes, and collaborative DoD-industry-academic research programs.

"Agereh is building real-time operational intelligence solutions for environments where safety, reliability, privacy, and rapid deployment matter," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Technologies Inc. "Joe understands the daily operating realities of complex airports, and Harry brings deep defence technology and national security expertise. Their guidance strengthens our ability to align Agereh's platform with airport, infrastructure, government, and defence use cases."

Agereh's technology platform includes HeadCounter for real-time passenger flow and crowd-density intelligence, MapNTrack for indoor and outdoor asset tracking, DoorSensor for entryway monitoring and access awareness, and CellTrackerTag for persistent global cargo tracking. The Company's products are wireless, battery-powered, privacy-focused, and designed for deployment across public and private network environments without cabling, beacon grids, or major infrastructure modifications.

About Joseph E. Guarino, C.M.

Joseph E. Guarino, C.M. is an airport operations leader with more than 40 years of aviation experience. His career includes operational roles at Boston Logan International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Norfolk International Airport. He has managed complex airport operating environments, including aircraft and airport emergencies, hurricanes, major snowstorms, VIP movements, and post-9/11 operational and security improvements. He also served as Chairman of the International Aviation Snow Symposium.

About Dr. Harry E. Johnson

Dr. Harry E. Johnson is a retired U.S. Army officer, senior scientist, and defence technology leader. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1978 and later earned a Master of Military Arts and Science from the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies. He also earned both a Master's degree and Doctor of Engineering in Computational Modeling and Simulation from Old Dominion University. Dr. Johnson has held leadership roles across DoD, defence industry, and academia, including work with Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and HII.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure for both commercial and defence applications. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business, products, strategy, markets, advisory relationships, deployments, and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)