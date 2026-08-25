

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.542 billion, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $358.59 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $464.01 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $1.277 billion from $1.217 billion last year.



Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.542 Bln. vs. $358.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.15 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.277 Bln vs. $1.217 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.46 To $ 1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.275 B To $ 1.280 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.08 To $ 6.12 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.085 B To $ 5.095 B



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