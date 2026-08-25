

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky received more than $700 million in dividends from the platform before his death from cancer earlier this year, according to financial filings.



Fenix International, the British company that owns OnlyFans, reported $714 million in profit before tax for the year ended November 30, 2025, up 5 percent from the previous year. The company paid $535 million in dividends during the year, followed by another $174 million between November 2025 and March 26, 2026.



Radvinsky, who bought the platform in 2018, died aged 43 on March 23. His widow, Yekaterina 'Katie' Chudnovsky, now owns the company. OnlyFans generated nearly $1.6 billion in revenue in 2025, up 10 percent, and had 132 million paying subscribers and 2.5 million active creators.



Despite its substantial profits, Fenix International employed only 47 people during the year. OnlyFans said it has paid more than $30 billion to creators since launching in 2016, while the company retains 20 percent of creator payments.



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