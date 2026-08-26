

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for construction work done, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Work is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter after adding 3.4 percent in the previous three months.



Japan will see July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at an annual 3.2 percent.



Singapore will provide July data for industrial production; in June, production was down 7.2 percent on month and up 7.2 percent on year.



The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



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