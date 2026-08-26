Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Zurich, August 26, 2026 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) reported unaudited net sales of CHF 153.9 million for the first half of 2026. Net sales from continuing operations at constant exchange rates increased by 16.0% to CHF 152.4 million, with growth across all three business units. The adjusted operating profit margin increased to 11.0% (unadjusted: 11.6%), from 5.7% (unadjusted: -35.4%) in the prior-year period. Encouraged by these results, Gurit raised its full-year guidance for sales growth and adjusted operating profit margin.
Organizational Update
Strategic Priorities
The half-year report 2026 is available for download under the following link: https://www.gurit.com/reports-and-publications/.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2388690
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2388690 26-Aug-2026 CET/CEST