



KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the establishment of a cybersecurity strategy to continuously evolve corporate cyber defense capabilities in response to the advancement of generative AI and the increasing complexity of enterprise systems. This strategy implements cybersecurity not merely as an operational measure after IT system construction, but as a cyber defense lifecycle that encompasses strategic planning, design and development, implementation, operation, evaluation, and improvement.Under this strategy, Fujitsu has defined a Cyber Defense Operations Model, which systematizes the approach to building, operating, and improving overall corporate cyber defense capabilities, and a Fujitsu Cyber Defense Framework, which serves as its practical implementation. Furthermore, Fujitsu will establish the Cyber Nerve System, a mechanism that detects cyber threats and risks from data generated through the Fujitsu Cyber Defense Framework and visualizes observation and analysis results. The system helps guide individual cyber defense activities and promotes autonomous execution cycles within operational teams. Fujitsu will also establish a virtual organization called the Cyber Security Nerve Center ("Nerve Center"), which serves as the core of its cybersecurity strategy. Based on objective assessments and evidence generated by the Cyber Nerve System, the Nerve Center supports executive decision-making through reporting and recommendations to management. In addition to consolidating knowledge gained through Fujitsu's Customer Zero initiatives and customer engagements, it drives cybersecurity strategy across organizational functions while incorporating market, threat, and technology trends.Specifically, Fujitsu will evaluate and integrate advanced technologies from Fujitsu Research, Uvance Wayfinders, service development divisions, and external partners. Where necessary, new products and functions will be developed and their effectiveness verified in Fujitsu's own environment. These will then be deployed to customers as advanced defense functions, including consulting, vulnerability assessment utilizing high-performance AI, AI Threat Hunting (1), and AI Red Team Operations (2).Fujitsu will consistently support customers throughout their cyber defense journey, from strategic planning and design/development phases to operation and continuous improvement, by clarifying the gap between the constantly updated overall picture of cyber defense and the customer's current situation. Furthermore, knowledge gained through customer engagements will be fed back to the Nerve Center and reflected in the Cyber Nerve System, services, and software, thereby contributing to the continuous improvement of enterprise cyber defense capabilities and cyber resilience in the AI era.BackgroundWith the rapid evolution of AI technologies in recent years, cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and automated. Attackers are leveraging generative AI to perform activities such as vulnerability exploration, attack path analysis, attack code generation, and post-compromise lateral movement within internal systems, in a significantly shorter time and with higher precision than before.Meanwhile, corporate IT environments are rapidly becoming more complex due to the use of cloud services, data collaboration with external parties, and connections with systems forming their supply chains. The scope of defense that companies must manage extends beyond their own systems and networks to include group companies, partners, and subcontractors across the entire supply chain. Under these circumstances, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continuously maintain and improve overall corporate cyber defense capabilities with established security operations predicated on preventing intrusions or detecting and responding after an intrusion.Companies must rethink cyber defense as a critical management priority and strengthen their capabilities to minimize impact and maintain business continuity based on the assumption that cyberattacks will occur rather than seeking to prevent them entirely.Features1. Four sub-models defining enterprise cyber defense in the AI eraThe Fujitsu Cyber Defense Operations Model systematically organizes defense targets, defense philosophy, defense responsibilities, and defense levels through the following four sub-models, clarifying priorities for countermeasures and necessary investments, thereby supporting the continuous improvement of corporate defense capabilities and cyber resilience.The Fujitsu Cyber Defense Domain Model defines the assets that should be protected by the enterprise, viewing them based on their operational roles rather than device types, and encompassing the entire enterprise's defense scope, including IT domains and physical domains such as surveillance cameras and medical equipment.The Fujitsu Cyber Defense Philosophy Model defines the fundamental defense philosophy, incorporating the concept of "deceleration defense." This approach aims not solely to prevent attacks, but to delay attacker actions, creating a time advantage for defenders to observe attacker behavior and implement additional countermeasures.The Fujitsu Cyber Defense Relationship Model defines cyber defense based on relationships surrounding the enterprise, designing defense responsibilities and protection scopes according to relationships with group companies and partner companies, aiming to enhance the cyber resilience of the entire supply chain.The Fujitsu Cyber Defense Proximity Model defines defense levels by organizing the activities required according to the distance from an attacker's objective, helping enterprises determine target defense levels and priorities for security investments.2. Building, operating, and improving enterprise defense with the Fujitsu Cyber Defense FrameworkTo implement the Fujitsu Cyber Defense Operations Model, Fujitsu has defined the Fujitsu Cyber Defense Framework, a practical framework for continuously enhancing effectiveness through building, operating, and continuously improving cyber defense. This enables enterprises to practice cyber defense as a lifecycle that includes strategic planning, design and development, operation, and improvement, rather than just as an operational measure after IT system construction. Furthermore, Fujitsu aims to provide advanced capabilities such as vulnerability assessment utilizing high-performance AI and contributions to Project YATA-Shield (3).Additionally, Fujitsu will build the Cyber Nerve System to detect cyber threats and risks from data generated through execution of the framework and to visualize observation and analysis results. By providing a shared view of the cyber defense environment, the system helps guide individual cyber defense activities and promotes autonomous execution cycles within operational teams.3. The Nerve Center as the core of Fujitsu's cybersecurity strategyThe Nerve Center is a virtual organization of approximately 100 members responsible for defining the strategy and policies of the Cyber Nerve System. Based on objective assessments and evidence generated by the Cyber Nerve System, the Nerve Center supports executive decision-making through reporting and recommendations regarding system shutdowns, cyber defense priorities, and investment policies.By bringing together Fujitsu's knowledge and technologies, it will drive cybersecurity strategy, technology adoption, and service development across organizational functions. Furthermore, while considering market environments and threat trends, it will incorporate new technologies from Fujitsu Research, Uvance Wayfinders, service development divisions, middleware development divisions, delivery divisions, as well as startups and external partners, and reflect them in Fujitsu's own cyber defense strategy.By combining practical knowledge gained through Fujitsu's Customer Zero initiatives with feedback from customer environments and reflecting them in the Cyber Nerve System and customer-facing services, Fujitsu aims to continuously evolve enterprise cyber defense capabilities.Based on this practical knowledge, Fujitsu will promote the commercialization of advanced cyber defense capabilities such as AI Threat Hunting and AI Red Team Operations as services.4. Developing highly specialized human resources to support next-generation cyber defenseFujitsu will promote the development of cybersecurity human resources through its Security Meister program. By continuously incorporating practical knowledge accumulated at the Nerve Center, the latest threat analysis results, and insights gained from actual defense activities into educational programs, Fujitsu will foster specialized professionals such as internal white hat hackers and Security Architects, thereby strengthening the human resource foundation for advanced cyber defense.Future PlansFujitsu will continue to promote its corporate cybersecurity strategy for the AI era, with the Nerve Center as its core organization. Under this strategy, Fujitsu will contribute to enhancing customer cyber resilience by progressively offering consulting services leveraging practical knowledge, system construction and operation services, and AI-powered defense services.Furthermore, Fujitsu will expand services and solutions such as advanced monitoring and automated response, and implementation support for customer environments using AI agents. It will also evolve into a next-generation cyber defense platform supporting enterprises and entire supply chains through integration with Fujitsu technologies, including the large language model Takane.(1) AI Threat Hunting:A method that utilizes AI to analyze large volumes of logs and threat information, actively searching for threats and attack indicators that are difficult to detect through traditional monitoring.(2) AI Red Team Operations:A method that utilizes AI to simulate actual attacks and evaluate security weaknesses in systems, organizations, and operational processes.(3) Project YATA-Shield:A national AI cybersecurity initiative announced by the Japanese government in May 2026. The initiative promotes the proactive use of AI for cyber defense to help protect national security and critical infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated, large-scale cyberattacks driven by advanced AI.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. 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