KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the evolution of its Uvance business model to address an era in which AI is fundamentally transforming business and society.Launched in October 2021, Uvance has expanded its business through issue-driven offerings that address societal challenges and through co-creation initiatives with customers and partners, guided by its vision of realizing Sustainability Transformation for a sustainable world. Going forward, Uvance will evolve into a business model that leverages customers' unique knowledge and experience as a source of competitive advantage and accelerates AI Transformation (AX). In an era where AI is reshaping the world, Uvance is committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value.Furthermore, Fujitsu will transition to an industry-specific AX delivery model, enabling AX that addresses customers' management and operational challenges. By applying the outcomes and insights generated in each industry across sectors, Fujitsu will drive the creation of new cross-industry value and help address societal challenges.BackgroundThe rapid evolution of AI is significantly changing business activities and the nature of society. AX is not merely about improving operational efficiency; it is a management transformation that redefines business itself, starting with AI, to enhance corporate value. Efforts to achieve this are accelerating globally. However, many companies face challenges such as converting initiatives into business results, protecting data and intellectual property, and adapting to rapid technological advancements. To realize AX, it is essential for companies to address these challenges holistically.Uvance business model for realizing AI TransformationRealizing AI Transformation with UvanceFujitsu will provide an integrated offering across three layers-consulting and Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), applications and AI agents, and AI platforms-to support the realization of AX and continuous corporate value creation by leveraging customers' unique contexts[1] and cyclically linking each layer.This approach is a customer-centric offering, re-systematizing the foundations that supported value creation in the AI era through fiscal 2025[2]. These foundations include implementation capabilities driven by FDEs, collaboration with partners possessing cutting-edge technologies like frontier AI, and the utilization of Fujitsu's AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi, enterprise-grade generative AI Takane, and the domestically developed Fujitsu MONAKA Server, which offers high reliability and power efficiency.Consulting and FDEs will partner with customers from identifying management and operational challenges to implementing AI solutions and generating results, thereby ensuring AX translates into tangible business outcomes.In the application and AI agents domain, Fujitsu believes that industry- and enterprise-specific knowledge and experience are a key source of competitive advantage for customers in the AI era. Therefore, Fujitsu is developing a new data and AI platform that accumulates and utilizes these as context to support AI-driven decision-making and business execution, while continuously enhancing AI agents. This platform is scheduled for release in March 2027 and will strengthen customers' competitive advantage by leveraging context as knowledge assets.Furthermore, the platform will combine Fujitsu's proprietary AI, such as Fujitsu Kozuchi and Takane, with frontier AI models to provide an optimal AI environment tailored to customers' business characteristics and requirements. For areas handling highly confidential data and intellectual property, Fujitsu will also support sovereign clouds to ensure secure and reliable AI utilization, guaranteeing data and operational sovereignty.Evolution Toward Uvance for IndustryMuch of customers' unique knowledge and experience exists in dispersed forms, such as tacit knowledge and decision-making criteria at the front lines, industry-specific business practices, and production know-how, making it difficult to fully leverage AI. This presents a challenge in consistently replicating excellent knowledge across the organization and continuously deploying it as business results.Fujitsu will systematize industry-specific business processes, decision-making criteria, specialized knowledge, and tacit knowledge accumulated over many years through the development and operation of business systems, transforming these elements into knowledge assets usable by AI. Moving forward, Fujitsu will shift from offering solutions based on social issues to an AX delivery system centered on industry context. This will enable the realization of AX tailored to each customer's management and operational challenges, while also leveraging the results and insights generated in each industry to create new value across industries and solve societal issues.Future PlansFujitsu positions AX as the next growth driver for Uvance, aiming for Uvance revenue of more than JPY 1.7 trillion and an average annual growth rate of over 20% by fiscal 2030, with Uvance accounting for over 50% of service solutions revenue. Furthermore, Fujitsu will transition to revenue models based on outcome-based and usage-based pricing, achieving not only an increase in sales volume but also qualitative growth by strengthening its revenue base.In an era where AI is reshaping the world, Uvance is committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value.[1] Context:Information that shapes a customer's unique business and decision-making, including industry- and enterprise-specific business processes, data relationships, decision-making criteria, regulations, specialized knowledge, and tacit knowledge accumulated at the front lines.[2] Fiscal 2025:Fujitsu's fiscal year ends on March 31.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.