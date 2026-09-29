Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Sept 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TOMOSHIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of "TO-One (Tomoshia Operations as One)," a core system refresh project for Tomoshia Holdings, commencing in September 2026.This project will adopt Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service, a solution for the food wholesale industry provided as part of "Supply Chain Data Services," an offering from Fujitsu's business model Uvance [1] that aims to optimize entire supply chains. The project will integrate core systems, such as sales management, for Tomoshia Holdings' subsidiaries ASAHI SHOKUHIN CO., LTD., Kanakan Co., Ltd., and Marudai Horiuchi Co., Ltd. The goal is to standardize operations across the entire Tomoshia Group and strengthen its management foundation, with operations scheduled to begin in April 2029. Concurrently, the project will promote the creation of a standardized model for the food distribution supply chain.Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service is designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operational load by offering a comprehensive set of standard functional patterns tailored for the food wholesale industry and expanding AI capabilities that consider specific business characteristics.Fujitsu will showcase Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service and participate in a seminar alongside Tomoshia Holdings at "The 22nd Asia-Pacific Retailers Conference and Exhibition," to be held at the Tokyo International Forum (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) from October 7, 2026.BackgroundThe food wholesale industry plays a crucial role as a vital social infrastructure, connecting numerous manufacturers and retailers and supporting high-frequency distribution of diverse products. However, the industry faces common challenges such as a declining population, a severe labor shortage, and the increasing complexity and reliance on individual expertise in business foundations like product master data management and inter-company data collaboration, leading to increased system maintenance and operational burdens. Therefore, there is a growing demand for operational standardization and productivity improvement through data utilization.Tomoshia Holdings was established in 2013 through the business integration of Asahi Shokuhin, Kanakan, and Marudai Horiuchi. Since the integration, the group has utilized a core system built over 20 years ago as a common group-wide platform. However, the aging system and the unique operational practices of the three companies posed challenges, necessitating group-wide operational standardization and strengthening of the management foundation. Tomoshia Holdings aims to achieve 1 trillion yen in sales by fiscal year 2027 as part of its medium-term management plan, with digital transformation being one of its key initiatives. To this end, the company launched the "TO-One" core system refresh project, which aims to migrate its sales management and other core systems, previously operated in an on-premise environment for many years, to a cloud environment. This move is intended to unify business operations, optimize system and operational costs, and create further group synergies.Fujitsu offers Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service, developed based on over 30 years of experience, knowledge, and system implementation achievements in the food wholesale industry. By providing a comprehensive set of standard patterns for business processes and system functions, Fujitsu aims to establish a de facto standard for the food wholesale industry.Project Overview and Main ObjectivesThis project will refresh a wide range of business areas, including Tomoshia Holdings' sales management-centric core systems, as well as logistics-related systems and information systems, to standardize group-wide operations and strengthen the management foundation.By integrating individually operated business processes and systems from each group company into Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service, a common business foundation will be established, aiming to improve management efficiency and business continuity. Furthermore, by modernizing existing systems and migrating them to a cloud infrastructure, the project will enhance system flexibility and scalability, creating an environment that can flexibly adapt to future functional expansions, data utilization, and AI integration, thereby enabling the system to respond rapidly to changes in the business environment.As the first user of Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service, Tomoshia Holdings will work on building a common group-wide business foundation. This solution systematizes essential functions for the food wholesale industry, such as sales and purchase management, accounts receivable and payable, common master data, inter-company collaboration, and data integration. Through the standardization of business processes and functions that can be commonly used across the industry, it will support the reduction of system development and operational costs and promote sustainable business operations.Future PlansTomoshia Holdings positions this project not merely as a core system refresh but as a transformation project to standardize group-wide operations, systems, and data. To achieve industry standards, the company will promote commonality as much as possible, not limited to non-competitive areas, and aim to build a foundation that supports future data and AI utilization. Furthermore, by promoting data collaboration across the entire manufacturing, distribution, and sales chain that connects manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, the company will contribute to and challenge the optimization of the entire food distribution sector and strive to create new value.Fujitsu will contribute to the efficiency and resilience of the food wholesale industry by deploying Fujitsu Food Distribution Sync Service as a common platform that also incorporates AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi, large language model Takane, and data utilization. In the future, Fujitsu plans to expand AI agent functions to support efficient master data registration and logistics operations. Moving forward, through Uvance, Fujitsu will realize advanced operations and improved productivity through industry-common management foundations, thereby creating social value by enhancing the sustainability of Japan's complex and meticulous food distribution supply chain and fostering the development of Japan's food culture.Through this project, both companies aim to develop the standardized business processes and common functions gained to establish a new standard model for the food distribution supply chain. By promoting the standardization of operations and systems such as product master data management and product information/inventory collaboration, they will reduce the burden of system development and operation for individual companies and promote advanced industry-wide data collaboration. Additionally, they will improve the accuracy and efficiency of accounts payable reconciliation using reconciliation AI and promote inquiry response and operational knowledge utilization through chat AI. Both companies aim to create an environment where each company can concentrate its limited management resources on areas that lead to customer value creation and strengthened competitiveness.[1] Uvance: A business model committed to customer transformation and its power to generate enduring social value in an era where AI is reshaping the world.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.