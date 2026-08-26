

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JATT III Acquisition Corp (JTTT), a special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6 million ordinary shares at an offering price of $10.00 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $60 million.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 0.9 million additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.



The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'JTTT' beginning August 26, 2026.



The offering is expected to close on August 27, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager.



JATT III Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalisation, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



The company has not identified a business combination target and intends to focus its search on healthcare and healthcare-related businesses, with a primary emphasis on biotechnology and broader life sciences.



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