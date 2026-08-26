

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd (DMP.AX) reported Loss for its full year of -A$134.16 million



The company's earnings came in at -A$134.16 million, or -A$1.418 per share. This compares with -A$3.70 million, or -A$0.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to A$2.046 billion from A$2.304 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -A$134.16 Mln. vs. -A$3.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: -A$1.418 vs. -A$0.04 last year. -Revenue: A$2.046 Bln vs. A$2.304 Bln last year.



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