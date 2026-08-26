Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces a partnership with CSBT Environnement, a French company specializing in the recovery of scallop shells.

From Scallop Shell Waste to a Resource for Decarbonized Cement

Each year, the fishing industry generates significant volumes of scallop shell waste, for which there is no large-scale treatment solution. The ban on landfilling and incineration makes this a major challenge for coastal regions. CSBT Environnement provides a concrete solution for upcycling, from collection to processing. The cockles are processed using a mechanical fine-grinding method, without the addition of chemicals. This process yields marine calcium carbonate with 99% purity, reduced to a very fine particle size, suitable for demanding industrial applications, particularly in the construction sector.

In this context, Hoffmann Green will incorporate this raw material into its 0% clinker cements, transforming a waste product with no market outlet into a high-value-added resource. This approach contributes to the production of binders with a very low carbon footprint, while positioning 0% clinker cement within a concrete circular economy framework.

An Innovative Industrial Partnership

The integration of marine calcium carbonate into the formulation of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements is the result of significant innovation efforts aimed at adapting a bio-based material to meet the technical requirements of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements. Building on these achievements, CSBT will ensure a steady supply of raw materials to Hoffmann Green, establishing a sustainable value chain between the two partners.

This partnership is based on the complementary strengths of two companies committed to transforming industrial models to reduce environmental impact by developing concrete, industrially scalable solutions through innovation.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, stated: "This partnership demonstrates our ability to incorporate alternative raw materials from the circular economy without compromising the performance of our 0% clinker cements. The utilization of marine calcium developed by CSBT is fully aligned with our decarbonization strategy and opens up new possibilities for the production of binders with a very low carbon footprint."

Gilles BÉGUÉ-TURON, CEO of CSBT Environnement, adds: "This partnership brings our ambition to life: transforming local waste with no existing solution into a useful industrial resource. By establishing a complete supply chain-from collection to processing-we are providing a concrete solution to an environmental challenge while contributing to the decarbonization of the construction sector."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT CSBT

CSBT Environnement is a company committed to transforming an environmental challenge into a sustainable opportunity. Born from a simple conviction-that a resource can become a useful raw material when it is processed with rigor and transparency-the company is developing an innovative supply chain dedicated to the processing of scallop shells.

At the heart of its model are three foundational pillars: people, public benefit, and ecological innovation. CSBT Environnement places dialogue with stakeholders in the fishing industry and local communities at the center of its development, while addressing a concrete challenge: offering a sustainable industrial solution to the lack of large-scale processing for this waste.

Using a clean, chemical-free process, the company produces high-purity marine calcium carbonate for use in a wide range of sectors (agriculture, construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and plastics). This model is fully aligned with the principles of the circular economy, with the ambition of establishing a French industry that can be replicated across Europe.

CSBT Environnement embodies measurable innovation, driving real and sustainable environmental impact.

For more information: https://www.csbt-environnement.fr/fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825262109/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS HOFFMANN GREEN

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr