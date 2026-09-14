Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership with Terrena, a leading agricultural cooperative group in western France.

Based in Ancenis (44), Terrena is one of the leading agricultural cooperative groups in western France, with 17,000 member farms, 13,000 employees, and 118 stores. Deeply rooted in the Pays de la Loire region and the western part of France, the cooperative is active in every stage of the agricultural supply chain, from production to processing and marketing of food products, through well-known brands such as La Nouvelle Agriculture, Père Dodu, Tipiak, and Ackerman. At the heart of the agricultural and agri-food sectors, Terrena serves as a link between farmers, manufacturers, and retailers. Committed to an "Agriculture with Positive Impacts" approach, it works to accelerate the transition toward more sustainable and resilient agriculture.

A partnership supporting the decarbonization of agricultural buildings

As part of its sustainability approach, Terrena also aims to incorporate lower-carbon construction solutions into agricultural buildings designed to support the development of its members' activities. The partnership with Hoffmann Green therefore focuses on integrating Hoffmann Green's technology and 0% clinker cements into the construction of foundations and agricultural structures across Western France.

This collaboration will enable Terrena to incorporate an innovative, highly decarbonized construction solution into its foundations and agricultural structures, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings constructed across its regions.

A new milestone in Hoffmann Green's market diversification strategy

The signing of this partnership is fully aligned with Hoffmann Green's diversification strategy, which aims to broaden the applications of its 0% clinker cements beyond its traditional markets.

Through this partnership with a leading player in the agricultural sector in Western France, Hoffmann Green is strengthening its presence in a market offering significant volume potential and continuing to roll out its technology across new sectors.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Terrena, a major player in the agricultural sector in Western France. This collaboration fully reflects our ambition to diversify the markets addressed by Hoffmann Green and to bring the benefits of our 0% clinker cement technology to new cement-intensive sectors. Agricultural buildings represent a particularly attractive market for our development, and we are convinced that our technology can make a tangible contribution to reducing the carbon footprint of the structures built to support farmers in their projects. "

Matthieu JAMOTEAU-BOUQET, Construction Materials Market Manager at Terrena, added: "Reducing the carbon footprint of our activities and supporting our members in the transition of their agricultural operations are at the heart of our Positive Impact Agriculture approach. Integrating Hoffmann Green's solutions into our new agricultural structures marks another tangible step forward in delivering on this ambition. By using 0% clinker cements, we aim to help reduce the carbon footprint of buildings constructed across our regions, while supporting the emergence of innovative and sustainable solutions for the agricultural sector."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260913170841/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr