Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, has announced the completion of its first construction project in the United States with Hoffmann Green 0% clinker concrete, a strategic milestone in the deployment of its technologies in the US market.

A first project marking the start of Hoffmann Green's operational phase in the United States

This first U.S. project was carried out for Marquis INC, a U.S.-based industrial group specializing in low-carbon solutions across the energy, biofuels, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

A family-owned company with nearly 50 years of experience, Marquis INC is a leading producer of renewable ethanol in the United States. The group produces more than 1.5 billion liters of ethanol annually and has also developed operations in proteins and animal nutrition, sustainable fuels, industrial alcohol and industrial infrastructure.

The project completed for Marquis INC involved an industrial platform located in Illinois, in the heart of a dynamic and strategic region near the Indiana and Missouri state borders.

Significant Development Opportunities

This project marks Hoffmann Green's entry into a new phase of its U.S. expansion. It provides the Company with its first tangible reference project in the market and demonstrates its ability to deploy its 0% clinker technologies in a local U.S. industrial environment.

Building on this first reference project, Hoffmann Green is continuing its approval and qualification processes with the relevant authorities and in accordance with applicable U.S. standards. Following the award of ASTM C1157 certification, the Company is notably continuing its work toward obtaining AC 529 approval, which will enable it to broaden the scope of applications for its technologies and address all concrete construction applications in the U.S. market.

This momentum comes at a time when the U.S. market represents a major strategic opportunity for Hoffmann Green. The size of the U.S. construction market, the scale of investment in industrial and energy infrastructure, and the growing demand for solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of projects are all favorable factors supporting the development of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker technologies.

Thomas Atkinson, Head of International Business at Hoffmann Green, said: "The completion of this first 0% clinker concrete project in the United States marks our entry into a new phase of our U.S. development. We are particularly proud to have deployed our technology alongside Marquis INC, a leading industrial partner committed to developing low-carbon solutions and with significant potential for further infrastructure development. This first project demonstrates the ability of our cements to meet the requirements of the U.S. market and provides a strong reference for the continued expansion of our business in the United States."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901611359/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS HOFFMANN GREEN

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr