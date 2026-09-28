Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership with aquitanis, the public housing office of Bordeaux Métropole and an urban and social operator committed to the sustainable transformation of local communities.

A partnership between two players committed to the sustainable transformation of local communities

Since 1920, aquitanis, the public housing office of Bordeaux Métropole, has been designing, developing and managing housing solutions tailored to changing local needs as well as environmental and social challenges. The organisation operates throughout the Bordeaux metropolitan area and is also involved in urban development projects across Nouvelle-Aquitaine. aquitanis manages nearly 21,000 homes, housing approximately 43,000 residents, and develops new social rental housing and affordable home ownership projects each year, notably through its cooperative subsidiary Axanis.

Since 2008, aquitanis has been committed to a corporate social responsibility and innovative transition approach, placing environmental, social and regional issues at the heart of its projects. This approach has notably been rated "Exemplary" by AFNOR Certification under the AFAQ 26000 international sustainable development framework. As a social housing provider, public project owner and regional urban developer, aquitanis designs and delivers housing and urban development projects through a co-construction approach involving the various stakeholders with which it works.

The collaboration with Hoffmann Green forms part of this approach, opening up opportunities to integrate 0% clinker cements into projects developed by aquitanis in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. This partnership also contributes to further diversifying Hoffmann Green's geographical footprint and supporting its commercial momentum by broadening the opportunities to deploy its solutions with new stakeholders and across new projects.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to enter into this partnership with aquitanis, a recognised player in Nouvelle-Aquitaine whose commitments to environmental transition closely align with our ambition to sustainably transform the construction sector. This collaboration should enable us to explore new opportunities to integrate our 0% clinker cements into innovative housing and urban development projects, while supporting local stakeholders in reducing the carbon footprint of their projects."

Irène SABAROTS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Property at aquitanis, added: "Reducing the environmental footprint of our projects is a major priority for aquitanis. Our approach is based on continuously evolving our practices and working with our partners to test more resource-efficient construction solutions that are suited to the challenges faced by our local communities. This partnership with Hoffmann Green fully supports this approach by enabling us to explore the integration of innovative 0% clinker cements into our projects and, in doing so, to help foster more responsible construction methods."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT AQUITANIS BORDEAUX MÉTROPOLE PUBLIC HOUSING OFFICE

An urban and social operator active in the region since 1920, aquitanis, the public housing office of Bordeaux Métropole, is responsible for designing, developing and sustainably managing housing sites adapted to the challenges facing society. It operates across the Bordeaux metropolitan area and also carries out urban development projects throughout the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. aquitanis manages nearly 21,000 homes, housing approximately 43,000 residents, and develops numerous new homes each year for social rental and affordable home ownership, notably through its cooperative subsidiary Axanis.

Since 2008, aquitanis has been committed to a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Innovative Transition approach, rated "Exemplary" by AFNOR Certification under the AFAQ 26000 international sustainable development standard, placing local communities, their residents and, more broadly, the living world at the heart of its actions.

aquitanis supports public housing policies and the necessary ecological and social transitions taking place across local communities. Working in cooperation with the people who live in and contribute to these communities, it co-develops inclusive and responsible solutions based on the three pillars that underpin its innovative projects as a social housing provider, public project owner and regional urban developer: empowering and involving residents, developing accessible and productive natural spaces, and delivering resource-efficient, essential housing.

For more information: www.aquitanis.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260927266995/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr