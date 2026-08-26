4basebio Plc - 4basebio Enters into Strategic Collaboration and Marketing Agreement with Genezen to Advance Synthetic, Cell-Free DNA Platforms for Next-Generation Viral Vector Manufacturing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

4basebio Enters into Strategic Collaboration and Marketing Agreement with Genezen to Advance Synthetic, Cell-Free DNA Platforms for Next-Generation Viral Vector Manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 26 August 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in enzymatically-produced, cell-free DNA for new genetic medicines, announces that it has signed a non-exclusive Strategic Collaboration and Marketing Agreement with Genezen, a best-in-class viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to provide drug developers access to 4basebio's Research Use Only, High-Quality, and GMP-grade hpDNA technology for starting material for development and clinical programs.

Under this agreement, Genezen, an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company, will have access to 4basebio's synthetic DNA, specifically developed for viral vector applications. Additionally, the two parties will collaborate on commercial activities including sales and technical presentations.

By leveraging 4basebio's enzymatic, cell-free manufacturing process, customers can fully eliminate microbial contamination and the inclusion of antibiotic resistance genes, which could enhance safety, alongside accelerating development timelines from sequence to clinic.

Christine Wolosin, Chief Commercial Officer at 4basebio, added: "This partnership reflects our commitment to pairing our proprietary DNA technology with partners who share our dedication to safety, quality, and reliability. Genezen's leadership in viral vector manufacturing, combined with the growing demand we're seeing from drug developers for our DNA molecules, speaks to where this industry is heading where synthetic DNA is becoming a critical enabler of genetic medicine. 4basebio is focused on giving drug developers a manufacturing platform upon which they can confidently build their clinical programs."

Susan DeCosta, Chief Technical and Commercial Officer at Genezen, added "As the cell and gene therapy field continues to mature, developers need manufacturing solutions that not only address today's challenges, but are designed with the needs of later-stage development in mind. 4basebio's approach to synthetic DNA represents an exciting advancement in the tools available to viral vector developers. By combining innovative technologies with deep process and manufacturing expertise, we have an opportunity to help developers build more efficient, scalable manufacturing strategies from the outset - and keep the focus where it belongs: advancing therapies for patients."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson +44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

About Genezen

Genezen is a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO with over 12 years of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facilities. From concept to commercial scale, Genezen partners with innovators to deliver life-saving gene and cell therapies worldwide. Learn more at genezen.com or follow Genezen on LinkedIn .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with over $4 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.