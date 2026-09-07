4basebio Plc - 4basebio Expands DNA Offering to Meet Growing Demand for Personalised Medicine

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

4basebio Expands DNA Offering to Meet Growing Demand for Personalised Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 7 September 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing for next-generation genomic medicines and advanced therapies, announces an expansion of its DNA offering to support the production of critical starting material for personalised mRNA medicines.

The expanded offering across 4basebio's high quality (HQ) and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) operations in Cambridge enables shortened manufacturing turnaround times and small patient-specific batch sizes and rapid batch release. These innovations support faster and more reliable delivery of the high-purity synthetic DNA, which is increasingly needed to meet demand for next-generation personalised mRNA medicines and individualised treatment programmes. Enhanced process controls and quality systems ensure the integrity required for these medicines.

Scott Lorimer, Chief Operating Officer, 4basebio: "Personalised medicine places a very different set of demands on manufacturing than traditional biologics, including shorter turnaround times, smaller batch sizes, and zero tolerance for variability between batches. We've expanded and upgraded our HQ and cGMP operations to meet those demands: additional suite capacity, tightened process control, and quality systems built around rapid batch release."

Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer, 4basebio: "The growing demand for personalised medicines such as cancer vaccines requires a new paradigm for DNA manufacturing, particularly around the production of small batches of product. Traditional plasmid DNA, which is routinely used for DNA manufacturing, was never designed for the production of small batches that are needed for personalised medicine, and carries time delays, extended costs and contamination risks.

"Synthetic DNA removes those constraints entirely. Our cell-free platform gives developers a high-purity template, produced on a timeline measured in weeks rather than months, that is built for the realities of personalised treatment. This expansion of our capacity is about making sure we can deliver that same speed and quality at HQ and GMP scale, so that no patient's treatment is delayed waiting on their DNA."

Last month Moderna Inc. and Merck & Co. announced that their personalised mRNA cancer vaccine, intismeran autogene, succeeded in a landmark Phase 3 trial for high-risk melanoma, the first positive Phase 3 trial for an individualised mRNA cancer vaccine.

The global personalised cancer vaccine market was valued at approximately US$200 million in 2024 and is projected to increase to $1.4 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 45% 1 .

4basebio's manufacturing technology enables integrated, flexible production of DNA at the company's Cambridge, UK sites with custom built cleanrooms for HQ and cGMP operations, in addition to Research Use Only (RUO) production facilities for pre-clinical development work.

References

Grand View Research - Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market (2025 - 2030)

For further enquiries, please contact:



4basebio PLC Dr. Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Sandrine Cailleteau +44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Jessica Hodgson / Ashley Tapp / Philip Marriage +44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.