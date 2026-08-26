

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (FLI.F) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$149.17 million, or A$0.695 per share. This compares with A$109.49 million, or A$0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of A$184.25 million or A$0.875 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to A$2.855 billion from A$2.784 billion last year.



Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$149.17 Mln. vs. A$109.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.695 vs. A$0.49 last year. -Revenue: A$2.855 Bln vs. A$2.784 Bln last year.



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