

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled A$60.65 million, or A$0.247 per share. This compares with A$116.52 million, or A$0.475 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to A$382.90 million from A$316.41 million last year.



Netwealth Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$60.65 Mln. vs. A$116.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.247 vs. A$0.475 last year. -Revenue: A$382.90 Mln vs. A$316.41 Mln last year.



For the full year, the company said, adjusted net profit after tax grew 16.2 percent to A$135.4 million and adjusted earnings per share rose 16.0% to 55.2 cents.



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