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WKN: 902564 | ISIN: FI0009005078 | Ticker-Symbol: PNS
München
26.08.26 | 08:01
23,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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PONSSE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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PONSSE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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23,10023,80009:15
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Ponsse Oyj: Ponsse introduces new thinning-optimised models for the Scorpion harvester and Wisent forwarder

PONSSE PLC, PRESS RELEASE 26 AUGUST 2026 AT 9.00 AM (EEST)

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse expands its product range by introducing the PONSSE Wisent Thin Line and PONSSE Scorpion Thin Line forest machine models, specifically optimised for thinning operations. Sales of the Thin Line machines begin immediately, with production starting at the Vieremä factory later this year.

"Thinning operations require agility, visibility and the ability to work effectively at sites with limited space. We decided to optimise two of our popular machine models precisely for these requirements. The new versions of the Scorpion and Wisent provide our customers with tailor-made solutions for thinning work," says Marko Mattila, Chief, Sales, Service & Marketing Officer at Ponsse.

The PONSSE Wisent Thin Line is a 10-tonne load capacity forwarder designed for thinning sites. Its load space solution, optimized for thinning operations, makes work easier and the forwarder an ideal choice for thinning sites. The lower overall weight and reduced ground pressure improve its suitability for harvesting on soft terrain. The forwarder's lights have also been upgraded based on customer feedback.

The PONSSE Scorpion Thin Line is based on the well-known Scorpion harvester, whose strengths include excellent visibility of the working area, stable operation, and good crane reach and control. In the Thin Line version, the machine settings are specifically optimized for thinning operations to ensure the best possible fuel efficiency. The PONSSE H5 and the new H6 harvester head are available for the Scorpion Thin Line harvester.

"Thinning is a key part of forest management and a daily task for many of our customers. In thinning operations, the quality of the work is of great importance, affected in particular by the operator's professional skills, but the right machine selection also plays a role. With these new Scorpion and Wisent versions, harvesting professionals have even more versatile options at their disposal," Mattila notes.

The new PONSSE Thin Line machines also feature an upgraded audio sound system and a new colour scheme.

Explore the product features of the Thin Line models at: ponsse.com

Further information for the media:

Marko Mattila
Chief, Sales, Service & Marketing Officer
Ponsse Plc
Tel. +358 400 596 297

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/ponsse-introduces-new-thinning-optimised-models-for-the-scorpion-harvester-and-wisent-forwarder,c4387550

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-wisent-thin-line-illustrative-pohoto,c3559151

Ponsse Wisent Thin Line illustrative photo

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-scoprion-thin-line-illustrative-photo,c3559150

Ponsse Scorpion Thin Line illustrative photo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ponsse-introduces-new-thinning-optimised-models-for-the-scorpion-harvester-and-wisent-forwarder-302860294.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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